The story unfolds from the perspective of Winston, the archetypal 'everyman', who begins to question the regime and – together with his colleague and lover, Julia (Cynthia Erivo) – seeks out a resistance group called The Brotherhood.

This latest adaptation also features celebrated Fleabag and All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott as O'Brien, a mysterious figure who crosses paths with Winston and Julia on their journey.

This full cast for the audio drama also features Romesh Ranganathan as Parsons, Natasia Demetriou as Mrs Parsons, Chukwudi Iwuji as Charrington, Francesca Mills as Syme, Katie Leung as Ling and Alex Lawther as Ampleforth.

For Lawther, 1984 marks a reunion with director Destiny Ekaragha, who previously helmed episodes of Channel 4 comedy-drama The End of the F***ing World, which proved to be his breakout project.

Ekaragha said: "This is my first experience directing an audio drama, and what an honour it was to work so closely with a cast of this calibre. I can't wait for everyone to hear what the Andrews, Cynthia and Tom have done with these iconic characters."

Andrew Scott stars in 1984. Audible

1984 will be available to listen to on Audible from Thursday 4th April 2023, marking exactly 40 years since Winston's first diary entry in the classic novel. The title is available for pre-order now through Audible.

In addition to the high-profile actors, the production also features music from Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy and composer Ilan Eshkeri (Informer), who have crafted an original score performed by a 60-piece orchestra at Abbey Road studios.

The soundtrack includes two re-workings of Muse songs.

Cynthia Erivo stars in 1984. Audible

Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Regional Content, Europe at Audible, added: "This is 1984 like you've never heard it before.

"We've assembled a top team of creatives across the board, and the combination of the principal cast and Matt and Ilan's epic soundtrack is something quite extraordinary.

"Andrew Garfield was born to play Winston – just wait until you hear his performance."

George Orwell’s 1984, an Audible Original, is planned to release globally on April 4th 2024. Sign up to Audible here – or pre-order 1984 here. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

