The show avoids all the usual stalker tropes, exploring the emotional impact of stalking on both the stalker and their victim, as well as how Donny’s ordeal comes to affect other people in his life, including Teri - an American therapist and a love interest who he meets on a dating app.

Baby Reindeer is based on Gadd’s real-life stalking ordeal, and he previously confirmed that Teri is based on a real trans woman he was seeing at the time, explaining that she "was the voice of reason in my life at that point", although he never "listened to her as much as [he] should have".

Teri is played by Nava Mau in the series. Read on for everything you need to know about the star.

Who is Nava Mau?

Mau is an actor, filmmaker and director who has served as producer on short films Sam’s Town, Lovebites and Walking Hour.

Speaking about her career in the film and TV industry, Mau told Elle in 2021: "I do really like working in a variety of capacities. I would say that my favourites are directing and acting, obviously."

What else has Nava Mau starred in?

Mau previously starred in HBO series Generation, which first aired in 2021. She played a character called Ana.

What has Nava Mau said about starring in Baby Reindeer?

Baby Reindeer. Netflix

Mau plays Teri in Baby Reindeer, an American therapist and a trans woman who Donny meets on a dating app. Through her character, the series explores Donny’s internalised homophobia and shame.

On appearing in the series, she told Digital Spy: "It seemed really important to show people that trans women exist in real life and in relationships with real people… I could see Richard’s heart in the writing, and I hope that people will see it too."

She previously told Netflix Tudum: "When I was reading the script, it felt like the first time reading a character that was written by someone who actually had known and loved a trans woman.

"And it felt like an honour to even get to read the script because of Richard's vulnerability. There's a light that I think pulsates out of that kind of vulnerability, and so all of the characters in the story then are cast in that light. And I felt that in that first read of Teri."

Is Nava Mau on Instagram?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @navamau. At present, she has over 20,000 followers.

Is Nava Mau on Twitter?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @navamau.

Anyone affected by Richard Gadd's stalking story can find support by visiting the NHS website or contacting Victim Support.

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are now available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.