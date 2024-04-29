The show has been met with critical acclaim, and is being talked about as a potential contender in multiple categories at the next Emmy Awards.

Viewers may notice when making their way through the series that the sixth episode and penultimate is dedicated to Llewellyn Harrison, with a dedication at the end of the episode, ahead of the credits, reading: "In loving memory of Llewellyn Harrison".

Who was Llewellyn Harrison?

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer. Netflix

Llewellyn Harrison was among those who worked in the camera department on Baby Reindeer, serving as the key grip on the show.

Harrison worked as a grip on over 60 projects across his career, including series such as Hustle, Holby City, Lark Rise to Candleford, Episodes, Scott & Bailey, Death in Paradise and Top Boy.

Films he worked on included Rare Beasts, After Love, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and, most recently MCU film The Marvels.

Grips are responsible for non-electrical support gear on a set, including camera and lighting rigs.

A JustGiving Crowd Funding page was set up in his memory towards the start of this year, alongside a message saying: "Llewellyn was a much-loved colleague, friend and mentor to many. His sudden death has shocked us all, and his absence will be truly missed. We would like to take this opportunity to raise funds for the family he leaves behind."

The page had a target set of £500, and over £12,000 has been raised so far.

Among the dedications on the JustGiving page was one from Baby Reindeer's production company, Clerkenwell Films, which reads: "Our deepest condolences to the family. He was a wonderful man who was a credit to his profession."

