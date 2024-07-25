The cast boasts a number of familiar faces from shows including EastEnders, Sex Education, Derry Girls and Arrested Development, plus some you might not be familiar with.

Here's a list of the major players in The Decameron, including where else you've seen the actors.

The Decameron cast

Zosia Mamet as Pampinea

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia

Jessica Plummer as Filomena

Tanya Reynolds as Licisca

Karan Gill as Panfilo

Lou Gala as Neifile

Douggie McMeekin as Tindaro

Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo

Leila Farzad as Stratilia

Tony Hale as Sirisco

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Zosia Mamet plays Pampinea

Zosia Mamet as Pampinea. Netflix

Who is Pampinea? A noblewoman who, at the age of 28, is in a race against the clock to tie the knot – and she has her eyes on the lord of Villa Santa. She's described as "full of hope and absolutely lacking in self-awareness".

What else has Zosia Mamet been in? You might have watched Mamet in Lena Dunham's Girls. Her CV also includes The Flight Attendant with Kaley Cuoco.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson plays Misia

Saoirse-Monica Jackson plays Misia. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Who is Misia? Pampinea's servant. She adores her boss, with Jackson describing her as being "like a lap dog" for Pampinea.

What else has Saoirse-Monica Jackson been in? Alongside Lisa McGee's Northern Ireland-set comedy Derry Girls, Jackson has appeared in 2023's The Flash.

Jessica Plummer plays Filomena

Jessica Plummer plays Filomena and Tanya Reynolds plays Licisca. in Episode 101 of DecameronGiulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Who is Filomena? The last remaining child of her noble family. She's described as a "spoiled oddball with a chip on her shoulder".

What else has Jessica Plummer been in? Plummer is best known for EastEnders. You might also know her from BBC thriller The Girl Before.

Tanya Reynolds plays Licisca

Tanya Reynolds plays Licisca. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Who is Licisca? Filomena's handmaiden. She is described as "obedient yet unpredictable".

What else has Tanya Reynolds been in? Reynolds is best known for Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education. You might also know her from Sky's Delicious and Channel 4 sitcom I Hate You.

Karan Gill plays Panfilo

Karan Gill plays Panfilo. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Who is Panfilo? The son of an important political family in Florence. He's described as "charming and cunning".

What else has Karan Gill been in? His CV includes BBC comedy Ladhood, Channel 4 prison drama Screw and Sky political thriller Cobra.

Lou Gala plays Neifile

Karan Gill plays Panfilo and Lou Gala plays Neifile. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Who is Neifile? A religious woman who has a voracious sexual appetite. Neifile is married to Panfilo.

What else has Lou Gala been in? She has appeared in French TV series Les Chamois and Julia with Sarah Lancashire.

Douggie McMeekin plays Tindaro

Douggie McMeekin plays Tindaro. Netflix

Who is Tindaro? He comes from an extremely wealthy, noble family. Tindaro has an "insufferable attitude and blunt disdain for women".

What else has Douggie McMeekin been in? You might know him from ITVX crime thriller The Beast Must Die and period drama Harlots.

Amar Chadha-Patel plays Dioneo

Amar Chadha-Patel plays Dioneo. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Who is Dioneo? Tindaro's physician and companion. His access to the nobleman helps him access rooms he normally wouldn't be able to.

What else has Amar Chadha-Patel been in? His credits include ITV historical drama Beecham House, Channel 4 sitcom Year of the Rabbit, HBO's The Third Day, Disney Plus series Willow and Prime Video tennis series Fifteen-Love with Aidan Turner.

Leila Farzad plays Stratilia

Leila Farzad plays Stratillia. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Who is Stratilia? A Villa Santa cook and servant. She's described as "intuitive, wise and steady".

What else has Leila Farzad been in? You might know her form I Hate Suzie with Billie Piper, The Marvels and BBC crime drama Better.

Tony Hale plays Sirisco

Tony Hale as Sirisco. Netflix

Who is Sirisco? The steward of Villa Santa. He's described as "affable, ill-prepared and eager-to-please".

What else has Tony Hale been in? He's best known for comedies Arrested Development and Veep, alongside voice roles in Toy Story, Inside Out and Harley Quinn.

