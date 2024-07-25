However, in the case of the ever-spoilt Pampinea (Girls’ Zosia Mamet) and her long-suffering underling Misia (Derry Girls' Saoirse-Monica Jackson), their relationship extends beyond the normal realms of what it means to be a lady and her humble servant.

In fact, it becomes so toxically co-dependent that even the two stars struggle to explain where one character ends and the other begins.

Read more:

More like this

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Jackson explained: "It's really like they're sisters, but not at all at the same time.

"In other ways, it's like Pampinea is Misia's child, and Misia is being abused by a very spoiled person-child."

She added: "There's a lot of legacy already with these two characters when we're meeting them.

"Throughout the show, they sort of refer to memories from when they were kids and stuff, so we sort of imagine that they've been together since childhood, and Misia has no intention of really leaving her side at all.

"Pampinea casts quite a large shadow for her to be able to stand and hide in."

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia, Zosia Mamet as Pampinea and Tony Hale as Sirisco. in Episode 101 of The Decameron. Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Praising her time working with Mamet, Jackson said: "I feel like when you work with such great actors, you know, that shorthand and that relationship is so easily developed, because you have a genuine interest and you're enjoying every day when you're at work together."

"The feeling's so deeply mutual, we could talk about how much we love each other 'til the cows come home," added Mamet.

"We talked a lot about the fact that they've probably been each other's most constant relationship since they were children.

"They have probably been in each other's lives longer than anyone else, and it was really incredible to get to play with the nuance of that.

"There is a power dynamic there, obviously, that Misia is in a role of servitude, but that there's also this weird co-dependence that's coming from both sides, and I think in so many ways, they have... their roots have grown into one another's.

"So the idea of attempting to extricate or, like, 'Where does one end and the other begin?' is almost too overwhelming for them to even think about, because I think they've almost started to sort of grow into one individual."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Together, Mamet and Pampinea head off from their lives in Florence and head to Villa Santa, with Pampinea under the promise of finally getting the husband she’s been desiring for so long.

However, things soon go awry, and the pair find themselves dealing with a household full of whacky nobles, all struggling to comprehend just how bad the pandemic actually is, believing them above it as members of society.

As their time at Villa Santa continues, their relationship is pushed to its limits, especially when it becomes clear their time of wine-soaked debauchery is over.

Can one survive without the other?

The Decameron is available now on Netflix – sign up for from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.