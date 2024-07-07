Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Swarte said that while "being a model and living in New York" might not be familiar to some viewers, "the experience of living beyond our means, and sometimes doing it in a way that can be detrimental to the rest of your month or your year or the rest of your life", is something that a lot of people can relate to.

Another of the show's key themes, the UK's rapidly evolving cities, will also strike a chord with many tuning in.

"Chances are if you live in a city, it's changed," she said. "There are a lot of people being displaced and I think Mia's story is a nice way to tackle it because she herself has kind of been gentrified as an individual. So she comes back and on the face of things, she kind of would be the problem, but she doesn't have the money to enjoy all the low-hanging fruit."

The negative impact of gentrification is no laughing matter but for Swarte, that makes it the perfect fodder for comedy.

"That's how I approach standup as well, as a way to speak about things that are serious, but do it in a way that is light-hearted and doesn't leave you feeling burdened," she explained. "I think comedy is a great vehicle to be able to touch on some serious issues.

"That's something that I love about the art of humour and standup. Sometimes if you laugh about something and it doesn't feel too heavy, then that can be a great springboard to turn around to your mate and say, 'Has that ever happened to you?' or 'Do you ever feel like that?'

"It can start a conversation without it feeling too weighty."

Swarte also discussed how comedy can bring disparate groups together.

"Sometimes I'll go to a city and walk in the room and the audience will be white middle-aged people and we will have the best night ever and they'll laugh their asses off and it will be a killer gig," she said.

"No one in that room looks like me, no one's from my background, but we're all laughing. I'm always heart-warmed and surprised in comedy. I'll walk into a room and be like, 'Oh, I don't know if these are my people.' But it's like yeah, they are."

Spent arrives on Monday 8th July at 9pm on BBC Two.

