Speaking about the importance of having the drama told from Delia's perspective, lead actress Anna Maxwell Martin said: "She didn’t take any crap, she’s so resilient and fiery, such an individual, let’s celebrate that rather than showing more gratuitous violence against females on TV.

"I think we’re all a bit bored of watching that and following predatory male killers around on TV, I didn’t really want to focus on the abuse.

"We’re getting inside the mind of a woman who went through a lot of very complex things, not just to do with John Sweeney, and I’m very proud of the drama."

Joining Martin is Shaun Evans as Sweeney, but who else stars in the ITV drama? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Until I Kill You.

Until I Kill You cast: Full list of characters and actors in ITV drama

The full cast list for Until I Kill You is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters and also, where you may have the actors previously.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer

Shaun Evans as John Sweeney

Kevin Doyle as David

Amanda Wilkin as Leah

Lucy Thackeray as WPC Jane Barker

Laura Morgan as DC Christine Webb

Stephanie Street as Janice Rainsworth

Geoffrey Streatfeild as DI Steve Smith

Steve Edge as DS Collins

Matthew Aubrey as DC Flynn

Clare Chapman as Eloise Chapman QC

Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer in Until I Kill You. ITV/World Productions

Who is Delia Balmer? An avid traveller and someone who likes to keep to herself, Delia is definitely more of a free spirit compared to the other nurses she works with. She meets John one night at the pub and while the pair don't immediately hit it off, their relationship quickly develops with John moving in and later revealing a more violent nature.

Speaking about the role, Martin said: "She’s unlike anyone I’ve ever played before, she’s an incredibly fascinating person and her responses to things are very particular to her. It was really interesting and liberating to play someone like Delia, who is unapologetically herself and gives herself licence to express everything she’s thinking and feeling."

What else has Anna Maxwell Martin been in? You may recognise Martin from her roles in Line of Duty as DCS Patricia Carmichael, Motherland as Julia and Code 404 as Kelly Major. She is also known for her roles in A Spy Among Friends, Ludwig, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and The Bletchley Circle.

Shaun Evans as John Sweeney

Shaun Evans as John Sweeney in Until I Kill You. ITV/World Productions

Who is John Sweeney? A carpenter, John meets Delia at a pub and from there, their relationship develops with him moving in and soon, a real shift in their dynamic starts to form as he grows more violent and confesses some harrowing things to Delia.

Speaking about playing the real-life killer, Evans said: "So this is the first time that it’s still in recent memory, the events. That brings with it a lot of responsibility and obligation to be as fair as possible."

What else has Shaun Evans been in? Evans is best known for his leading role in ITV's Endeavour as the young Endeavour Morse, having played the role for 11 years. He has also starred in Vigil, Silk, Whitechapel and The Last Weekend. Evans is also set to lead the cast of upcoming spy thriller Betrayal.

Kevin Doyle as David

Kevin Doyle as David in Until I Kill You. ITV/World Productions

Who is David? A calm and reassuring figure who comes into Delia's life after her tragic ordeal, David is an integral part of Delia's support network as the trial gets underway.

What else has Kevin Doyle been in? Doyle is best known for his roles in Downton Abbey as Joseph Molesley, in Happy Valley as DS John Wadsworth and as John Parr in The Lakes. He has also starred in Sherwood, The Witcher, Miss Scarlet and the Duke and Paranoid.

Amanda Wilkin as Leah

Amanda Wilkin as Leah in Until I Kill You. ITV/World Productions

Who is Leah? Leah is one of the head nurses at the hospital and comes to be a good friend to Delia, despite Delia being a little hard to get along with at times. Nevertheless, she remains supportive of Delia and tries to warn her about John's behaviour early on.

What else has Amanda Wilkin been in? Wilkin has starred in Am I Being Unreasonable?, Spent, Finding Alice and The Split.

Lucy Thackeray as WPC Jane Barker

Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer and Lucy Thackeray as WPC Jane Barker in Until I Kill You. ITV/World Productions

Who is Jane Barker? Jane is the only woman police constable working on Delia's case and is one of the only people to visit her in hospital over the Christmas period after John's violent attack.

What else has Lucy Thackeray been in? Thackeray has appeared in Top Boy, Call the Midwife, Moon Knight, The Walk-In and Black Ops.

Laura Morgan as DC Christine Webb

Laura Morgan as DC Christine Webb, Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer and Kevin Doyle as David in Until I Kill You. ITV/World Productions

Who is Christine Webb? Christine is a family liaison officer in the case that eventually sees Sweeney taken to court. She is responsible for helping get Delia to take the stand and tries to help in her fight for justice.

What else has Laura Morgan been in? Morgan has starred in Culprits, Clink and Homeland. She has also appeared in Victoria, See How They Run and Operation Mincemeat.

Until I Kill You will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 3rd November to Wednesday 6th November at 9pm on ITV1.

