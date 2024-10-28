With a new image released yesterday, Call the Midwife confirmed that there are "just a few weeks of filming left" before the production wraps and the "countdown" to the show's return formally begins.

The photo from the set (above) shows stars Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner) and Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica) filming a scene in a London church.

Nurse Crane is gesturing with her little finger, with the caption by a Call the Midwife spokesperson suggesting that she may be about to make a "pinky promise" – but regarding what?

The caption reads: "There's very much a feeling of approaching the finishing line on set, and then comes the best part – showing you what we've been up to!

"The year is now 1970 – the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious."

It concludes: "1970 in Poplar will be bringing you all the joy, tears, warmth, humour and heartache you'd expect from our community. Pinky promise!"

Call the Midwife remains one of the BBC's most popular shows, typically dominating the ratings on Christmas Day, which is why it has already been renewed for season 15 (to air in 2026).

The previous run was dominated by speculation over the future of Nurse Trixie (Helen George), who seemed poised to leave Poplar with her newlywed husband following a season of major turmoil in their relationship.

Recently, the actor revealed that she "always" planned to return for another season, and expressed intrigue in what the next set of episodes hold in store for her character.

George teased: "It's quite a return for Trixie, because she's coming back sans-husband, so that's an interesting twist."

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.

