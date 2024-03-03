But there was a possible lifeline.

One of his friends from school, who lives in New York, offered Matthew an opportunity which could see him build a business empire of his own and in time, regain his former standing, which put an immediate spring in his step.

But – and it's a sizeable caveat – his new partnership required him to move to the States – and that's exactly what he did, with Jonty in tow, in the penultimate episode.

Trixie wasn't ready to join him, however, and remained in Poplar, where her mental health continued to deteriorate as she turned to caffeine tablets to fight off her crippling fatigue following sleepless nights – which resulted in her accidentally setting herself on fire while at work.

But after a conversation with her brother Geoffrey, in which he encouraged her to "run towards" Matthew, Trixie made the decision to join him across the pond, which was music to her husband's ears.

Call the Midwife's Matthew (Olly Rix) and Trixie (Helen George). BBC

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the couple's arc across the season, Olly Rix said: "I think they're both sympathetic characters. I don't think there's a villain here. But they just diverge in all the worst ways.

"As an outsider, if you were watching somebody's marriage during this, you'd be tearing your hair out and saying, 'Oh God, please go to therapy, please talk it through, you can save this.' And every attempt they make, every well-meaning sincere attempt they make, somehow makes it worse."

Helen George added: "And because of the time period, he feels the pressure and the need to take the responsibility for fiscal responsibility on without including her. And she's such a collective, community-driven person that she wants to be involved. She wants to be involved in the decisions and has a very modern outlook on this idea of a relationship.

"He's very much into the notion of the man solves the problem, I will sort this, and that’s hard."

But despite their upcoming reunion in the 'Big Apple', we don't know what the future holds for them.

"It's not forever," said Matthew as Trixie told him the good news over the phone, which suggests that a joint return to London could happen. And RadioTimes.com understands that the door is being left open for Rix to return in the future

But that's not iron clad.

When Matthew originally informed Trixie that he was leaving, he did say that while his move would be for three to four months initially, it would turn into a permanent one "if things go well".

It's also worth noting that RadioTimes.com was told that George isn't leaving at the end of season 13 – so we could see their marriage break down completely, with Trixie once again flying solo. Or, we could see her return for one or two more seasons, before exiting for good to be with her husband in America.

She might even change her mind and decide not to join him in the States after all.

With so much uncertainty surrounding both the characters' futures – and what that means for the actors who play them – season 14 cannot arrive quickly enough.

