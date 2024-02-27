As a solution to her sleeping troubles, Dr Turner prescribes Trixie some sleeping tablets, but due to her being a recovering alcoholic, it could signal troublesome challenges ahead.

In a first-look image of Trixie (above), she can be seen pouring pills into her hand, in what appears to be daytime, as she is in her nurse's uniform.

Elsewhere in last week's episode, Trixie was left devastated when Matthew left for New York to fix their financial troubles, with the nurse making it clear she wasn't ready to leave Poplar.

Could Matthew not being by her side lead to disastrous consequences?

Speaking of their final scenes together, Rix said it was "genuinely very moving on the page, and it was something we found quite emotionally exhausting to do".

However, Trixie could be helped by Sister Julienne, who catches her in the act.

The first-look image (above) shows Sister Julienne looking across at Trixie, who has been stopped in her tracks.

In another image (above), Trixie can be seen exiting Nonnatus House, stood at the bottom of the stairs looking across at something.

With so much on her mind, will Trixie confide in someone about the real issues going on for her?

The Call the Midwife season 13 finale airs on Sunday 3rd March at 8pm on BBC One. All past 12 seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

