They will be joined in the series, which is currently under the working title A Thousand Blows , by Francis Lovehall (Small Axe). Kirby and Lovehall will play Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves thrust into the vibrant and violent world of London’s East End in the 1880s.

Following news that Stephen Graham would be starring in a new period boxing drama for Disney Plus , a raft of new cast members have been announced for the series, including The Crown 's Erin Doherty and Black Mirror 's Malachi Kirby.

The series comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and will run for 12 episodes on the streamer. Additional cast also joining the production are Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton and Caoilfhionn Dunne.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, Hezekiah meets Mary Carr (Doherty), leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets."

The synopsis continues: "As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson (Graham), a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring."

Filming on the series is currently underway in London, with Graham also acting as executive producer along with Professor David Olusoga. Episodes are being written by Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies and Yasmin Joseph.

WeCrashed and Industry director Tinge Krishnan will serve as lead director and executive producer, with Top Boy star Ashley Walters and Coky Giedroyc joining as series directors.

This is just one of a number of projects currently in various stages of development for Knight. His Dickens adaptation Great Expectations starts airing this month, while he is also in development on a second season of both SAS Rogue Heroes and Taboo.

There's also the small matter of the Peaky Blinders movie to look out for, with both Sophie Rundle and Daryl McCormack recently weighing in on the chances they will return as their series characters.

