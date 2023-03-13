This marks Knight's second foray into the world of Dickens adaptations after 2019's BBC One and FX joint venture A Christmas Carol. This time round, Knight will be reunited with much of that very same production team which includes Ridley Scott (The Martian), Dean Baker (Taboo), David W Zucker (The Good Fight), Kate Crowe (Misfits) and Tommy Bulfin (Peaky Blinders).

Coming from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is the much-anticipated BBC adaptation of Great Expectations . The upcoming six-part drama will reimagine the well-known Charles Dickens tale with BAFTA and Academy Award nominee Knight at its helm alongside Tom Hardy .

Not only is the talent behind the camera very impressive, but the cast of this upcoming series boasts the likes of Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, The Tourist's Shalom Brune-Franklin and The Ipcress File's Ashley Thomas, to name a few.

Read on for everything you need to know about the BBC's new adaptation series, including when it's set to be released and to watch the trailer.

Great Expectations will be arriving on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 26th March 2023.

Great Expectations cast

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham in Great Expectations. BBC

Pretty soon after the casting for this upcoming adaptation was announced, it's safe to say that period drama fans began patiently counting down the days to see this stellar talent in action.

The cast is led by Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead as Pip, with the full cast list as follows:

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham

Fionn Whitehead as Pip

Ashley Thomas as Jaggers

Johnny Harris as Abel Magwitch

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella

Hayley Squires as Sara Gargery

Owen McDonnell as Joe Gargery

Rudi Dharmalingam as Wemmick

Matt Berry as Mr Pumblechuck

Trystan Gravelle as Compeyson

Laurie Ogden as Biddy

What is Great Expectations about?

Subject to countless adaptations over the years and obviously a very well known, classic novel, the tale of Great Expectations is a coming-of-age story at its finest.

In this adaptation, we follow Pip (Fionn Whitehead), an orphan who may yearn for more in life but in a random twist of fate, is introduced to the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman) and Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin), who show him a dark world of possibilities.

"Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be," the synopsis states.

The tale was first released in weekly increments by Dickens, which started in December 1860, and saw the novelist share Great Expectations chapter by chapter before it was then released as a complete novel.

Is there a trailer for Great Expectations?

There is! It was released earlier this year and in it, we get our first proper glimpse at Colman's somewhat tragic character of Miss Havisham, who continues to wear a wedding dress despite being once abandoned at the altar many years before.

Watch the trailer below.

Great Expectations airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 26th March. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

