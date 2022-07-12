Olivia Colman is Miss Havisham in first look at Great Expectations

The series is set to star Fionn Whitehead ( Black Mirror: Bandersnatch ) as Pip, who also appears in the new pictures, as does Shalom Brune-Franklin ( Line of Duty ) as Estella. The cast will also include Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam and Matt Berry.

Brand-new images have been revealed from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's BBC adaptation of Great Expectations , including our first look at Olivia Colman (The Favourite) in the role of Miss Havisham.

The new six-part series is based on Charles Dickens' classic novel about the orphaned Pip, charting his education and changes in social status. It will be Knight's second Dickens adaptation for the BBC, following 2019's A Christmas Carol starring Guy Pearce.

You can see the first look images both above and here, featuring Colman in a gown and with long grey hair.

Olivia Colman and Shalom Brune-Franklin in Great Expectations. BBC

Filming is currently underway in the South of England, with the series being executive produced by Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. It will be produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker, and is part of a series of Dickens adaptations which have been ordered.

Knight is not exactly short of projects currently, as his Apple TV+ series See heads towards its third and final season, his Tom Hardy starring series Taboo looks set to return for season 2 and he's in development on the Peaky Blinders movie.

Meanwhile Colman is this year appearing in films Joyride and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, having recently had a surprise role as Nick's mother in Netflix's Heartstopper.

Great Expectations will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

