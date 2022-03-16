Puss in Boots’ first solo movie was a huge commercial success back in 2011, with the suave pussycat garnering over $554 million at the worldwide box office.

Even so, its sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, seemed to get stuck in development hell and even switched director. Now, instead of Bob Persichetti (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), the movie will be helmed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift.

However, the wait is almost over: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the first new adventure set in the Shrek universe in more than a decade, has finally set a release date and will be released on the big screen later this year.

The movie will follow Puss’ epic journey to find the mythical Wishing Star, the only thing that can restore the eight lives he has lost.

An intriguing trailer has landed, alongside a poster (below) giving fans a first look at Puss battling with a colossal stone monster – and making clear he hasn’t lost his taste for public validation.

However, his praise comes at a high cost, as Puss realises he’s down to his ninth and final life.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of at the return of Kitty Softpaws, Puss’ romantic interest from the first movie, who will be voiced by returning cast member Salma Hayek. The sequel will also bring back Antonio Banderas to voice Puss in Boots.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish release date

At long, long last, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has an official release date of Friday 23rd September 2022.

It's a welcome development for a sequel has been in the works for many, many years.

Voice actor Antonio Banderas confirmed that Puss in Boots 2 had begun production back in 2014, telling Collider at the time: "We started the new one four days ago."

He continued: "It did incredibly well with audiences and critics, all around the world, and the character is going to keep going. With Jeffrey [Katzenberg], whatever he wants. He's one of my favourite producers. This character was born almost 12 years ago. We have had a lot of fun with him, and it seems that audiences do, too. So, we're doing another one."

In 2014, the movie was given the title Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves and was scheduled to be released in 2018, but was delayed and eventually scrapped by DreamWorks Animation.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish cast

There's great news on the cast front too: Antonio Banderas is returning to voice Puss in Boots.

Newcomers to the voice cast of the franchise include Harvey Guillén (Reacher) as Kitty’s and Puss’ new canine contact Perro, while Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Samson Kayo (Sliced) and Wagner Moura (Narcos) have signed on to voice undisclosed characters.

Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin), John Mulaney (Big Mouth), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls), Ray Winstone (Black Widow) have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

Is Salma Hayek returning as Kitty Softpaws in Puss in Boots 2?

Yes, the cat is out of the bag. Salma Hayek (Eternals) is back to voice Kitty Softpaws, Puss' love interest from the first movie.

The first trailer for the movie has given fans a preview of her reuniting with Banderas, who voices the fiercely adorable titular cat, and it looks like there might be some romance in store for the duo. Read more on this below.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish trailer

DreamWorks has released the first trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, giving fans a first look at Antonio Banderas back as the voice of the feline swashbuckler.

Once again, Puss in Boots is looking fabulous in the face of danger as he fights a colossal stone monster in front of a huge crowd.

However, it’s soon clear that his victory has come at a price, as he realises he only has one of his nine cat lives remaining.

“When you only have one life, that’s what makes it special,” Kitty Softpaws (Hayek) tells him. Watch below:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is scheduled to be released on 23rd September 2022. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.