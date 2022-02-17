The Crown star will play Miss Havisham, while Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) takes on the role of Pip.

Olivia Colman will lead the cast of the BBC and FX's six-part adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations from writer and executive producer Steven Knight.

Ashley Thomas (Top Boy), Johnny Harris (This Is England '86), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty), Hayley Squires (Adult Material), Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), Trystan Gravelle (A Discovery of Witches) and Matt Berry (Toast of London) also join the cast.

Peaky Blinders boss Knight is reteaming with former A Christmas Carol and Taboo collaborators and will helm the drama alongside producer Mark Kinsella, executive producers Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi and director Lucy Forbes (This Is Going to Hurt).

Knight previously said: "I chose Great Expectations as the next work to bring to the screen not just because of the timeless characters, but also because of the very timely story.

"A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first-person narrative. As the son of a Blacksmith myself, Pip’s journey from the forge into society is a very special one to me."

There's no word yet on when Great Expectations will be released.

