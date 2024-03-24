Bradley, who stars in 3 Body Problem as Jack Rooney, wrote on X: "THIS was a dream come true and every bit as fun as I’d hoped. Working with @Markgatiss and @ReeceShearsmith can now be ticked off my bucket list."

He wrote the affectionate tweet alongside a behind-the-scenes snap of the trio on set with fans quickly taking the chance to congratulate them on the series.

One fan wrote: "Got the biggest grin on my face when they showed up! Great casting," while another joked and said: "Don't know what you're talking about. I only see Newton and Turning!"

Despite only being released a matter of days ago, the series has quickly garnered mixed reactions from critics but it achieved a whopping 5 stars from RadioTimes.com, with the review lauding the new release as a "flawlessly executed high production sci-fi, with all the heart, mystery and thrill you could ever want".

Already, fans are wondering whether the rest of the trilogy of books will be adapted with hopes for further series already bubbling.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com as the series was released, series co-creator Woo said: "Well, the most immediate hope is that there's a second one, one thing at a time, today is the first day where we'll find out… the ball has started rolling down the hill, and we'll see how how far we'll go.

"Beyond that, it's the book trilogy – three books, roughly maybe three seasons, but that third book is quite long so it might be a little bit more."

The new series is based on Chinese author Liu Cixin's trilogy of novels and has been adapted by famed Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, and True Blood's Alexander Woo.

As well as Bradley, Gatiss and Shearsmith, the ensemble cast is positively stellar and also boasts the likes of Jess Hong, Eiza González, Jim Howick (Ghosts), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) and plenty more.

As per the series synopsis: "A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

3 Body Problem is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

