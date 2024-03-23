Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com as the series was released, Woo said: "Well, the most immediate hope is that there's a second one, one thing at a time, today is the first day where we'll find out… the ball has started rolling down the hill, and we'll see how how far we'll go.

"Beyond that, it's the book trilogy – three books, roughly maybe three seasons, but that third book is quite long so it might be a little bit more."

Alexander Woo, DB Weiss and David Benioff at the LA debut of 3 Body Problem, stood in a line. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He continued: "I mean, the thing I think we all agree on is we want to get to the end. And that end image, the ending of the book, is something that we're all deeply, deeply excited about because it ties everything together in such a beautiful way.

"It will take more than two seasons. But whether it takes three or four or some other number, it's hard to say."

Woo's co-creators on the show, Benioff and Weiss, previously said that it was the enormity of the challenge in adapting Liu's books, which convinced them to take on the project in the first place.

Weiss said: "It was the terror of the magnitude of what was in front of us. If you're not afraid, you're doing something wrong."

Meanwhile Benioff added: "Honestly, the ending of the third book is one of my favourite endings of any giant saga of all time, so we want to get there.

"The hardest thing is always the first season. Can we justify the big investment from Netflix? I feel like this will grow as it grows. I'm hopeful."

