"The feeling that it may be too much was familiar for us," Weiss admitted. "It was what we felt with Thrones, in conjunction with a tremendous amount of excitement over the possibilities of where it could go if we could get it off the ground."

The writer added to Empire: "It was the terror of the magnitude of what was in front of us. If you're not afraid, you're doing something wrong.”

The writers also suggested that they'd like to see the series through to its three-book (and presumably three-season) conclusion, with Benioff adding: "Honestly, the ending of the third book is one of my favourite endings of any giant saga of all time, so we want to get there.

"The hardest thing is always the first season. Can we justify the big investment from Netflix? I feel like this will grow as it grows. I'm hopeful.”

The series spans across 1960s China and present day London and New York and follows a group of tight-knit scientists who have to join forces with a detective to save humanity from the greatest threat in history.

It boasts a stellar cast and a Game of Thrones reunion, with John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Sir Jonathan Pryce joining Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Rosalind Chao, Eiza González and more.

The novel Three Body Problem was published in 2008 and has become one of the most impactful science fiction novels of the 21st century.

3 Body Problem will hit Netflix on 21st March. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

