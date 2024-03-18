For those looking to go back to the books as the series is released, just how can you watch the book series in order and how many books are these?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Three-Body Problem book series.

How many books are there in the Three-Body Problem series?

The Three-Body Problem is the first in a trilogy of novels by Liu Cixin, which makes up what is known as the Remembrance of Earth's Past series.

The first book in the trilogy came out in 2006, while the final novel was released in 2010.

How to read the Three-Body Problem series in order

The Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy was released in chronological order, meaning the books should be read in the following sequence:

The Three Body Problem The Dark Forest Death's End

Are there any additional books in the Three-Body Problem series?

There are two additional novels linked to the official Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy.

One of these is Ball Lightning, which was actually written by Liu before he wrote the trilogy, back in 2004. Liu has referred to the novel as a sort of prequel to the trilogy, with it being seemingly set in the same universe, but taking place before the events of the later books.

Meanwhile, the other novel with connections to the Remembrance of Earth's Past series is The Redemption of Time, which comes from author Li Jun, using the pen name Baoshu.

That book was originally published online as fan fiction in 2010, before being published with the permission of Liu Cixin. It was first published as Three-Body X: Aeon of Contemplation in 2011, before being translated into English and released as The Redemption of Time in 2019.

What has the team behind 3 Body Problem said about adapting the books?

Speaking ahead of the series debuting, two of the show's creators, Game of Thrones showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff, spoke about their "terror" at the prospect of adapting the ambitious books.

Weiss told Empire: "The feeling that it may be too much was familiar for us. It was what we felt with Thrones, in conjunction with a tremendous amount of excitement over the possibilities of where it could go if we could get it off the ground. It was the terror of the magnitude of what was in front of us. If you're not afraid, you're doing something wrong."

Meanwhile, Benioff made it clear that their intention is to adapt all three of the books in the trilogy, if enough viewers watch the series when it arrives on Netflix.

He said: "Honestly, the ending of the third book is one of my favourite endings of any giant saga of all time, so we want to get there. The hardest thing is always the first season. Can we justify the big investment from Netflix? I feel like this will grow as it grows. I'm hopeful."

3 Body Problem will be released on Netflix on Thursday 21st March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

