The show also starred Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes and Daniel Brühl as the villainous Helmut Zemo. You might remember the meme-worthy moment when Zemo was dancing in a nightclub.

Looking back on it now, Mackie says: "The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out.

"Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness."

Fans seemed to enjoy that combo of characters, as well, with the episodic format giving them some room to breathe.

But instead of returning for a second season, the MCU bosses have sent Mackie's Sam Wilson back to the big screen for 2025's Captain America: Brave New World movie.

As Mackie puts it: "When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit."

Making it clear that he'll miss the TV show's cast, Mackie added: "Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

Here's hoping that some of that charm can carry over to the new Captain America film, even if it will be hard to top Brühl on the dance floor.

The interview also sees Mackie explaining how his new TV show, the video game adaptation Twisted Metal, is "completely different" to "the Marvel thing".

As well as getting into the thinking behind Twisted Metal, a post-apocalyptic action comedy based on a classic car combat PlayStation game from 1995, Mackie also talks about why he thinks there are so many video game adaptations these days.

It's a candid, wide-reaching interview and you won't want to miss it. There's plenty more in there for Marvel fans to pore over, as well!

The full interview will be available tomorrow (Thursday 21st March) to coincide with the UK release of Twisted Metal on Paramount Plus.

To see/hear the whole thing, check back tomorrow on the One More Life podcast feed and the hub page for The Big RT Interview series.

