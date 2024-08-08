Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what kind of storyline she'd like her character to be a part of, Hill said: "Maybe a romance with an absolutely gorgeous doctor that gets up to all sorts, who knows?

"She’s not that old, she’s still got a bit of life left in her bones. Yeah, you never know, that’d be quite nice.”

Melanie Hill in Casualty. BBC

Revealing some of her favourite things about playing Siobhan, Hill also admitted that she thinks she's quite similar to her on-screen character.

More like this

She said: "I think I'm kind of close to her because I've got my kids [who] have grown up, her kids have grown up, moved away from home, and she's taken all help.

"She was obviously very protective over all of her staff, all the nurses. I think that's similar to me, really, in the way I've joined the cast, my kids have grown up, moved away, and I've adopted all the younger cast in Casualty, really."

Read more:

Siobhan's arrival on the scene signalled a shift in the Emergency Department dynamic, with her striving to bring the team back together, while also using her wealth of expertise and knowledge to try and keep those department standards high.

But of course, that doesn't stop the drama from unfolding on the BBC medical series.

Sharing a little bit of insight into some of the other brewing on-screen romances, Hill said: "Well, that's it, [look at] Faith and Ian, because they're getting on really well at the minute. So watch that space, because you never know what might happen there.

"There might be a joyous future for them. I think it will be."

Casualty is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.