Sadly, Mosley passed away this June after disappearing on a walk on the Greek island of Symi.

His body was later found after a four-day search, with the sad news being confirmed by Mosley's wife Clare.

Michael Mosley. Channel 5

The series will feature a top and tail to commemorate the broadcaster, as well as his wife's tribute.

On the announcement of the series, Bailey said: "One of Michael’s biggest passions has always been to reveal the extraordinary secrets of how our bodies work, to help us understand and look after them.

"He spent several months with the production team, travelling far and wide for the making of this brand new series."

As per the synopsis for Mosley's posthumous series: "Michael takes us on an extraordinary journey around the human body. He puts his own body to the test to help viewers at home understand their bodies, as he tracks down answers to lots of burning questions.

"Such as, why do we get creaky joints? What happens when we catch the flu? Can we help our brains stay fit as we age? How do doctors replace a hip? He meets people from around the country with stories to share that shed light on the hidden marvels of our bodies."

Mosley was, of course, known for his appearances on shows like The One Show and This Morning, but also presented many series about the human body and medicine.

Initially training as a doctor, Mosley went on to pursue a media career, and became a well-known face on our TVs by bridging the information gap around big scientific topics for the general public.

The new series will consist of three episodes, with the premiere instalment seeing Mosley travel to Dundee in Scotland to meet someone living with tremors who is about to undergo pioneering brain surgery.

As per the first episode's synopsis: "In Southampton, Allen finds out if his experimental cancer treatment has been a success and Michael takes the plunge to reveal the health benefits and risks of cold water swimming, as well as a state-of-the-art test that could help predict heart problems years in advance."

Michael Mosley: Wonders of the Human Body will premiere on Channel 5 on Thursday 22nd August at 8pm.

