A search has begun, with an appeal being posted on a local Facebook page, reading: "A search and rescue team is coming from Athens with drones and other more sophisticated equipment to extend the search.

"Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people."

Dr Michael Mosley. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

The 67-year-old broadcaster is known for popularising the fasting 5:2 diet, having learnt about it on an episode of the Horizon documentary series called Eat, Fast and Live Longer.

He won an Emmy for the BBC science documentary The Human Face, and recently he presented two series for Channel 4 – Secrets of Your Big Shop and Who Made Britain Fat?.

Mosley also writes a column for the Daily Mail, and before becoming a doctor he worked for two years in the banking sector, having graduated from Oxford with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. He and his wife have four children together.

Greek police told The Guardian of their search for Mosley: "We've got every service possible out there looking for him. He was officially reported missing this morning and now there are police, firemen and volunteers involved in the search.

"We are working on the assumption that he might have been affected by the heat, that he might have slipped and fallen perhaps from a height. Right now nothing is being ruled out."