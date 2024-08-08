Hosted by Vernon Kay and Emma Willis, the Team GB Homecoming will air this Sunday (18th August) and has been brought to us by the National Lottery.

The special show will include musical performances from the likes of Krept & Konan, Clean Bandit and more with a special song even set to be performed to champion the female Olympic athletes of the last 100 years.

Olympics. Getty Images

Speaking about the upcoming special show, Kay said: “I have seen first-hand how amazingly dedicated and talented our athletes are and the difference the support of National Lottery players makes to their ability to be the best they can be...

More like this

"The National Lottery’s Team GB Homecoming event will be a moment to recognise the achievements of the athletes, and thank National Lottery players who have helped them on their journey to Paris. I can’t wait to celebrate together!”

Read more:

Similarly, Willis said: “There’s a fantastic buzz during the Olympics, and The National Lottery’s Team GB Homecoming event will be the perfect way to celebrate and welcome home our phenomenal athletes...

"The National Lottery plays a key role in supporting them all to get to the Games, so everyone involved is ready for a big old party packed with athletes, artists, and of course, the public! I'm super excited to be asked to host, along with Vernon. I have no doubt it’ll be a very fun and special evening.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The show itself was filmed at Manchester's AO Arena in front of a live audience of 10,000 and will not only be a night of entertainment, but will also feature some of the most inspiring athlete stories from Team GB as well as hear from some of the stars themselves.

The closing ceremony is set to take place this Sunday (11th August) and will draw to a close an exciting few weeks of record-breaking, surprise wins and more.

As of now, Team GB are fifth in the medals table but that could all change with some further anticipated events set to unfold over the next day or so.

Team GB Homecoming airs on Sunday 18th August at 8:30pm on BBC One.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.