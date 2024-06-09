In a statement, she wrote: "I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.

"I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days."

She went on to say that the family has been "hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world."

"It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you," she said.

"I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael."

A television journalist, producer and presenter, Mosley was known for his work on health and science documentaries. He initially trained as a doctor but transitioned to a media career, gaining recognition for his ability to make complex scientific concepts accessible to the general public.

Mosley's most notable contributions included his work with the BBC on programming such as Trust Me, I'm a Doctor and The Truth About Exercise. He was also known for popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his documentary Eat, Fast and Live Longer and subsequent books on the subject.

Mosley was also a regular contributor on ITV's This Morning – in a post on X, the show said its staff were "heartbroken" by his loss.

The BBC's Charlotte Moore said: "We are deeply saddened about the news of Dr Michael Mosley and our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time."

"Michael worked closely with BBC Radio 4 and the BBC Studios Science Unit for many years on groundbreaking science and health programmes from Medical Mavericks, Eat Fast Live Longer, Inside Michael Mosley and The Young Ones, to Trust Me I’m a Doctor. He also made regular appearances on Morning Live and The One Show, and of course presented his own hugely popular and successful BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds podcast Just One Thing.

"He was a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life. His entertaining and accessible style was enjoyed by audiences around the world and he will be hugely missed by many people not least those fortunate enough to have worked with him at the BBC."