This week, it was announced that the actress, 61, would be joining the cast of Casualty.

Melanie will play clinical nurse manager Siobhan Mackenzie in the BBC soap, and the straight-talking team leader looks set to make her mark in the hospital.

According to the BBC: "Siobhan is a hard working nurse, with years of experience, who joins the Emergency Department at a time when the cracks are beginning to show amongst the staff.

"Determined to pull her team together, Siobhan tackles the issues of the ED head-on, using her knowledge and strength to deliver what her department needs."

Speaking about joining the cast of the world’s longest-running primetime medical drama, Melanie said: "I am delighted to be joining the cast of Casualty and I can’t wait for fans to meet Siobhan.

"She’s a supremely competent manager, who is firm but fair and expects nothing but the best from her nursing team.

"However, get on the wrong side of her and she’ll make mincemeat out of you! I’m sure she’s going to ruffle a few feathers in the Emergency Department."

Jon Sen, executive producer of Casualty for BBC Studios, added: "I am so excited to welcome Melanie to the team. I’ve been a huge admirer of her work for years and it’s wonderful to see her here at Holby.

"We’ve got brilliant stories lined up for Siobhan and can’t wait for the audience to meet her."

While Melanie’s scenes will be on-screen from the new year, fans will remember her knockout performances as Cathy Matthews in Coronation Street, and as Maggie Budgen in the school-based drama series Waterloo Road.

They may also recognise Melanie as Hazel Redfern in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Aveline in Bread and Julie Travers in BBC One drama series The Syndicate.

