Police detective DS Swain (Vicky Myers) shouted to get the attention of a numb-looking Carla Barlow (Alison King), while Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) looked uneasy. Stephen's niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) also appeared to have been through an ordeal of her own.

In the present, Stephen chatted to oblivious girlfriend Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) about their move to Thailand, and questioned Jenny on whether Tim was likely to venture to the canal; before signing up for a clean-up initiative at the very same place.

Stephen recently realised that Tim had been spying on him at the site where he had disposed of one of his victims. But Stephen couldn't have been further from Tim's mind, as the latter prepared a belated anniversary meal for wife Sally (Sally Dynevor).

When Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) dropped round with a football match ticket, Tim assured mum Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) that he would not let Sally down - but Kev left the ticket there anyway.

However, Tim was distracted from all of that when he heard about Stephen's interest in the canal clean-up.

Tim headed off to the canal, where he grabbed a boathook and fished in the water until he saw evidence of a dead body. Tim dropped his wallet on the ground as he ran to call the police from his cab, only for Stephen to get into the vehicle.

Tim remained calm and, for a time, so did Stephen - until Stephen noted that Tim was driving to the police station.

Stephen had already removed his tie, and he strangled Tim while he was still driving. Tim managed to escape and made a run for it, only for a stray shoelace to stop him as Stephen smacked him over the head with a metal pipe.

When he started to come to, Stephen tied Tim up, before savagely climbing on top of him and suffocating Tim with his bare hands! He then put Tim in the boot of his cab and, in the woods, covered it in petrol - but was interrupted from lighting it on fire by a helicopter overhead.

Meanwhile, after accusing Stephen of drugging her and being reminded by DS Swain not to let on that they were onto him, Carla apologised to Stephen and played nice. But we later saw Carla warn Jenny of her findings.

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) told Swain that a report had come through of a body in the canal, and the pair were soon left in no doubt that this was no hoax.

Throughout the episode, more flashes from the future showed Swain asking Carla "What were you thinking?" while Sarah was quizzed: "Why didn't you tell anyone what you knew?"

Stephen returned to the Street, where Sally and Elaine noted the blood on his collar, and Jenny kept quiet about her conversation with Carla as Stephen tried to get her to fly abroad the very next day.

Jenny held her nerve as she suggested putting off their move, and Stephen furtively arranged to fly alone as soon as possible. But as Sally fumed over her absent husband, has Stephen killed poor Tim?

