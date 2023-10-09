But as viewers know all too well, you shouldn't get too close to finding out Stephen's secrets because those that do often end up dead.

As we approach Super Soap Week, RadioTimes.com and other press caught up with Duttine to hear whether we should be worried for Tim as Stephen's secrets are finally exposed.

Basically, yes, confirms Duttine. But Tim doesn't fear the same danger at the start of the week.

"Tim just thinks in the moment, he doesn't really think he's putting himself in any danger," Duttine explains.

"He's turned down free tickets to see Weathy County – that's a big deal – and he's disappeared out of his anniversary celebrations so something's got his goat, hasn't it..."

While out on the canal looking for whatever Stephen was worried about in previous weeks, Tim is horrified to find a corpse's hand float to the surface and he runs to his cab to call 999.

However, when he's "safely" in his cab, Stephen gets in and a fight ensues, with the serial killer wrapping a tie around Tim's neck!

Tim makes a bid for freedom after wriggling out of Stephen's grasp but he doesn't get very far as he runs into Stephen again and is knocked unconscious.

Is Tim dead?

