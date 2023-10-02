"So it's not just as simple as ‘Stephen’s done some bad stuff’. It has ripple effects across the whole street. And that's just a lot more fun to watch, isn't it really? Otherwise, it doesn't feel like a soap anymore."

We don't yet know whether Stephen will escape justice or finally pays for his crimes, but it has been revealed that actor Todd Boyce will be saying goodbye to the character and the soap.

MacLeod said that he and the team were keen to "explore all the different ways in which Stephen’s bad behaviour - to euphemistically describe it, it’s probably gone further than bad behaviour by now - but we wanted to explore the different people that he's impacted".

MacLeod continued: "From Carla, to Peter, to Audrey, indirectly to Sarah, who's trusted this guy, he's been like a mentor and her inspiration business wise, there's a big impact on her. Michael, who's been mentored by Steven recently, the impact on him.

"He's had all of these far reaching influences on all these characters, and we just loved the idea of all of those chickens coming home to roost in this big week."

Last week saw Stephen plotting an escape by whisking the oblivious Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) away to Thailand. However, will she find out who she's running away with, and will the residents of Weatherfield discover the truth, before it's too late?

Additional reporting by Helen Daly.

