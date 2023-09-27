After a big party to drink the pub dry the night before, Jenny and Stephen moved in with Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox), and he and Rita tried to convince Jenny to take a 'holiday' for her own wellbeing - although Stephen claimed there could be more permanent opportunities abroad.

Jenny was undecided, and set off to The Rovers to survey the damage. Hungover Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) woke up at one of the tables, while Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) arrived almost as worse for wear.

As contractors soon boarded up the place, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) joined the trio for a group photo in front of their beloved pub.

Jenny then told them that she was going to Thailand for a break, and Glenda playfully suggested to the others that Jenny was fleeing abroad after killing Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) herself!

Of course, we all know that Stephen is the guilty party - but no one suspects a thing, and the day took another turn when Glenda caught Gemma looking to apply for the deputy manager's job with Waterford's.

Daisy was unimpressed, assuming the job would go to Jenny. Gemma simply needed the money, but she later visited Jenny to apologise, telling her she didn't really want the responsibility, and that Jenny would be better suited for the position anyway.

Encouraged to apply as deputy manager, Jenny met with the Waterford's manager, explaining how much experience she had. But he coldly replied that she was lucky not to be charged for all the free alcohol she gave away, and insisted that neither she or the other staff had a chance of working for Waterford's ever again.

Drowning her sorrows over wine, Jenny moaned to Stephen about her lack of prospects. She asked if he was serious about starting again in Thailand.

Stephen urged her not to cling on to the ghosts lurking on the Street, and Jenny agreed they should just get out of Weatherfield. But will she find out just who she's running away with, before it's too late?

