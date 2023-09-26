Teen Mason (Luca Toolan) bullies Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall), and Aadi Alahan's (Adam Hussain) actions shock dad Dev (Jimmi Harkishin).

Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) hopes to expose Dom's (Darren Morfitt) true colours, while Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) has designs on Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 2nd - 4th October 2023.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Paul Foreman and Billy Mayhew wed - but what is Paul hiding?

The couple finally say 'I do'. ITV

Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) help groom Paul get ready for his wedding to Billy. At the Bistro, the guests take their seats. Gemma and Bernie walk dying Paul down the aisle, where Billy is waiting for him, his heart filled with love.

Billy and Paul exchange vows and the registrar pronounces them married. But after the ceremony, Billy is shocked to discover his new husband has been keeping a secret from him. What is Paul hiding? Has it got anything to do with his assisted dying plan?

As the week continues, Billy, Paul and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) survey Paul's new wheelchair and realise that it won't fit through the door of the flat.

Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) measures up the doorway, just as a parishioner called Babs approaches Billy, handing him a bottle of fizz to congratulate him on his marriage.

Billy smiles with relief, but when another parishioner called Vaughn tells Billy he should be ashamed of himself, Billy loses his temper and tells him he needn't worry, as his husband is dying.

But Billy is unaware that Paul has heard everything. Has the grief Billy is already feeling for Paul hurt the man he loves?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

2. Carla Barlow confronts Stephen Reid - and is Tim Metcalfe in danger?

Alison King as Carla and Vicky Myers as DS Swain in Coronation Street. ITV

Stephen hears a familiar ringtone and recognises it from the canal. Turning to see Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) answering his phone, Stephen realises that Tim must have followed him that night.

Meanwhile, Tim opens wife Sally Metcalfe's (Sally Dynevor) parcel, a leather wallet, and realises he's forgotten their wedding anniversary. But has Tim got bigger concerns?

At the same time, Carla, who had her hair tested after becoming suspicious that she was drugged with LSD months ago, gets news.

A letter from the clinic confirms there were traces of the drug in her sample, and Carla tells husband Peter (Chris Gascoyne) that she thinks it was the late Rufus Donahue (Steve Meo). But after checking the dates of her illness, she realises this doesn't add up.

Carla grimaces as she sips a coffee made by Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell), and he apologises before pointing out that, usually, Stephen or Sarah make the coffee.

Carla freezes as the truth hits her - and she drags Stephen into the office, telling him she knows he spiked her drinks with LSD, and that she'll prove it.

When Carla storms out, Sarah is uneasy, and Carla goes on to share her suspicions with DS Swain (Vicky Myers). Swain asserts that it's mere speculation, and Carla will need evidence. Can she take Stephen down?

3. Will killer Stephen Reid escape?

Jenny agrees to move abroad with Stephen. ITV

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) tells Stephen that, although she can see the appeal of moving to Thailand permanently, it's a pipe dream and she'll make do with a holiday.

Stephen, intent on escaping his murderous crimes, shows Jenny a picture of a bar in Thailand, and explains a friend owns it and is looking for a mew manager.

Jenny realises how serious Stephen is about moving abroad, but she won't be swayed even as he continues to try and persuade her.

However, the next day, we see Jenny tell Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) that she is, in fact, moving to Thailand after all. When Jenny tells Stephen, he's thrilled.

Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) hears the pair talking and reminds Stephen that he must still pay his mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) back. Stephen lies that he's only going on holiday - but it looks like he could be stopped in his tracks once more thanks to Tim and Carla...

More like this

4. Nasty Mason Radcliffe targets Liam Connor

Samia Longchambon as Maria Connor, Charlie Wrenshall as Liam Connor and Mikey North as Gary Windass in Coronation Street. ITV

Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) and Mason enjoy some banter at the bus stop, while Liam struggles with his asthma. Mason pokes fun at Liam, while Liam's stepdad Gary Windass (Mikey North) clocks the exchange and is unimpressed.

Mason, Dylan and a reluctant Liam later plan their day skiving from school. In the precinct, Mason hands them disposable vapes, and Dylan tries it and feels sick. Mason forces Liam to try the vape, and this causes Liam to suffer an asthma attack.

Mason does a runner when he realises it's serious, while Dylan calls an ambulance. At the hospital, Gary and Liam's mum Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) are horrified to hear what's happened, and Gary tells Maria that Mason's family are notorious and Liam needs to stay away from him.

Maria demands answers from Dylan and Mason, but Mason denies everything. Liam gets a text from Mason, who threatens to beat him up if he snitches. Liam is desperate to avoid Mason, and makes out he's sick so that Maria keeps him out of school.

Mason, meanwhile, makes some comments about Dylan's gay dad, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton). Will Dylan see Mason's true colours?

5. Aadi Alahan betrays dad Dev

Aadi is confronted by the police. ITV

Dev, Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) find the door of the kebab shop smashed open, and when Ches finds a snowglobe on the floor, Dev's heart sinks, knowing it belongs to Aadi.

Asha warns Aadi that Dev knows he's responsible, but when the police arrive, Dev insists it's a family matter. Aadi accuses Dev of reporting him, but Asha reveals it was Chesney who told the police.

Aadi tells his sister that Dev offered Courtney Vance (Stephanie Davis) £5k to leave him, so their dad's an idiot. Left alone, Courtney tells Aadi she's proud of him and leads him to the bedroom. But how far down this path will Aadi go?

6. Stu Carpenter plots against Dom Everett

Stu is angry when Dom prevents him from spending time with Eliza. ITV

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) returns from Pakistan, and is shocked when Stu tells her how Dom tries to demand cash from him in return for custody of Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo).

Dom and Eliza call in to see Stu, but Dom refuses to let her stay for tea, and orders her to get the rest of her things. Yasmeen assures Stu that once the novelty of living with her dad has worn off, Eliza will be back, and all they can do is wait and be there for her when that time comes.

But as the week comes to an end, Stu meets up with private investigator Lesley, and instructs her to dig up some dirt on Dom. What will they find?

7. Cassie Plummer has a crush on Kevin Webster

Michael Le Vell as Kevin, Sally Carman-Duttine as Abi and Claire Sweeney as Cassie. ITV

Cassie storms off after being ordered to keep quiet during the garage's meeting with the taxi firm. But when a police officer arrives, telling Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) they think his stolen car was involved in a hit and run, Ty asks Cassie where she was on the date in question.

Cassie denies any involvement, but Evelyn doesn't believe her. Kevin finds Cassie drunk, and offers her his sofa to sleep on, as she can't go home in such a state. The next day, hungover Cassie arrives for work and tells Tyrone she spent the night at a mate's house.

Kev tells wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) that he found Cassie drunk and let her spend the night at their house, but Cassie doesn't want Tyrone to find out. Cassie thanks Kev for not grassing her up, and as he puts the kettle on, Cassie watches him fondly. This can't end well...

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.