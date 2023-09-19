Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) hopes to get rid of Courtney Vance (Stephanie Davis) for good, and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) can't trust mum Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 25th - 27th September 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. The Rovers shuts down

Jenny Connor stares sadly at The Rovers in Coronation Street. ITV

Waterford's manager arrives to break the news that they're closing The Rovers for an extensive refurbishment, and the staff's contracts have been terminated with immediate effect! Jenny and co are thrown, and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) insists there's a case for unfair dismissal.

On the street, Jenny, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger), Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) watch emotionally as the Waterford's workmen start boarding up the pub.

Gemma reveals that she's applied for the deputy manager's job with Waterford's, and Daisy is fuming, assuming it would go to Jenny. What's next for the beloved pub and its dedicated staff? Well, Jenny has other concerns...

More like this

2. Stephen plots his escape

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid in Coronation Street. ITV/Danielle Baguley

Before the bombshell about The Rovers, Jenny is still reeling, devastated about Leo Thompkins's (Joe Frost) murder. She considers visiting his dad Teddy (Grant Burgin), unaware that Stephen actually killed both men!

Stephen tries to squash the idea, but Jenny confides in Glenda that she's worried about Teddy, and it seems odd he's not been in touch about Leo's funeral.

Jenny voices her concerns to police detective Craig Tinker (Colson Smith), while Stephen tells Jenny he wants to take her on holiday to Thailand to get away from everything - with his true priority to avoid being caught out!

DS Swain (Vicky Myers) calls to tell Jenny that they have proof that neither Leo nor Teddy were in Canada. Jenny argues that Teddy contacted Stephen from Canada, throwing Stephen into a panic. How will he explain?

Jenny and Stephen soon move in with Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox), but they assure her they won't be under her feet for long as they hope to go to Thailand. Will Stephen make his escape? We already know that he's set to be exposed...

Ryan is horrified to find Carla, Izzy and Sean talking about him in Coronation Street. ITV

After another livestream, Ryan gets a message telling him that his filter dropped out and his subscriber recognised him from the papers as the man who suffered an acid attack.

Ryan panics and tries to deny it, but when Suki (Laura Littlewood) from the Gazette approaches him and reveals she's seen screengrabs from his porn videos, knows he was the victim of the acid attack and wants to interview him, Ryan is horrified.

Oblivious, his aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King) insists Ryan join her for lunch at the pub, but when Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) spots the Gazette article and shows Glenda, Sean, Daisy, Daniel and Carla, Ryan is mortified to see they're all talking about him.

Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) spots Ryan looking at flats to rent, and offers him her spare room at the precinct flat. This concerns Daisy and Carla, while Daniel wants to make amends for his jealousy and offers to carry Ryan's things to the flat. But when some lads make jibes about Ryan's scars, Ryan turns on them in a rage.

Daniel intervenes, but then spots Ryan's stash of testosterone. Daniel later asks Ryan if he could give a talk at the STC students about the impact of violent crime, and Ryan's not sure. Will he agree? And will Daniel reveal Ryan's steroid use?

Coronation Street worked with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

4. Paul lashes out at Shelly's funeral

Paul accidentally smacks Billy at the funeral. ITV

Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) conducts Shelly's funeral, but her brother Kieran objects when Paul stands to say a few words. Paul rails at Kieran for not supporting his ill sister when she was dying, and as the two men tussle, Paul accidentally smacks Billy in the face! Will the service be ruined?

Meanwhile, terminally ill Paul asks his emotional sister and mum, Gemma and Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove), to walk him down the aisle to steady him at his wedding to Billy.

But when Paul and Billy meet the registrar to go over their wedding plans, and Paul requests 'Oh Happy Day' for their exit music, the registrar explains they aren't allowed religious music at a civil ceremony. Paul is gutted, but will their day still be everything they wish?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Dev offers Courtney a bribe

Jimmi Harkishin as Dev and Stephanie Davis as Courtney in Coronation Street. ITV

Courtney pressures Aadi (Adam Hussain) to find them somewhere to live, and Aadi tells her he loves her and promises to get onto it. Dev is fuming when partner Bernie explains Shelly's old flat is up for rent, but the couple go for it.

Courtney says she'll sell her rings for the deposit and with the rest of the cash they can celebrate. Courtney drags Aadi to the Bistro, where her husband Darren (Ryan Early) is there at a golf club party.

Wanting to wind Darren up, Courtney snogs Aadi in her ex's face and chats loudly about their flat. Aadi and Darren square up, while Bernie warns Courtney she knows her game, and it's obvious she's using Aadi.

Darren later offers Dev £5k to split up Aadi and Courtney, so Dev offers the money to Courtney if she dumps Aadi. Will Courtney take the bait?

6. Tyrone suspects the worst from Cassie amid new arrival

Nicole Barber-Lane joins Coronation Street ITV

Ange, owner of a local cab firm, calls at the garage and reveals she's looking for someone to service her fleet. But when Cassie lets slip that Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) has been in prison and they're both recovering addicts, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) despairs.

Ange is played by former Hollyoaks star Nicole Barber-Lane, who played beloved McQueen matriarch Myra.

Meanwhile, Tyrone tells nan Evelyn (Maureen Plummer) that Cassie's gone to a meeting, but when he gets a phone call from the police, his heart sinks. Is Cassie involved?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.