The main man himself will be in attendance and there'll be a chance to ask him your questions about the now-iconic killer.

But just how will that ending play out? Will he escape justice? Will he be caught and jailed? Or will he die?

Read on for everything we know so far about whether Stephen will leave Coronation Street.

Is Stephen Reid leaving Coronation Street?

Well, we don't know officially, but Todd Boyce was recently spotted out at his leaving drinks – so we'd say it's fair to assume Stephen will be leaving Coronation Street!

The actor headed out for a party with some co-stars in pictures obtained by Metro.

Mollie Gallagher, Jack P Shepherd, Julia Goulding joined Colson Smith, Tina O'Brien, Paula Wilcox and Helen Worth for a goodbye gathering.

On top of this, Coronation Street has confirmed that it will be doing a special fan event where viewers can watch Stephen's fate on screen in the room with Todd himself.

The event will take place on the 13th October 2023, which is when we can expect to see Stephen's fate play out in all its glory.

Fans can buy tickets here: coronationstreetexperience.co.uk.

