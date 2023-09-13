On Friday 13th October, guests will be able to take a seat in the viewing room alongside Stephen and will get to watch live with the rest of the nation to discover if he will escape justice or finally pay for his crimes.

Those in attendance will also get the chance to join a Q&A session with Boyce, offering a unique behind the scenes experience of what it's like to be Corrie's latest villain.

Premium ticket holders will also get the chance to meet Boyce for a chat and photo behind the bar.

Tickets for the experience are on sale from today at coronationstreetexperience.co.uk.

Stephen Reid's first introduction to the cobbles was in 1996, before he left in 1997, and he returned again in the 2000s. He made another return in 2022 and has been causing trouble ever since.

During his latest run, Stephen began embezzling money from his wife Gabrielle's company to pay his debts. He returned to Weatherfield to care for Audrey and kept up the act that he was a successful businessman, but was soon found out by Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost).

In a heated confrontation, Stephen murdered Leo and hid the money. However, his misdeeds are beginning to haunt him, as the police have discovered Leo's body in a new building site.

Will Stephen's past catch up to him, or will he continue to be a free man?

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid in Coronation Street. ITV

Ahead of the experience, actor Boyce said: "I can't wait to watch our fans watch me, with me, as my storyline heads towards one of its biggest moments yet!

"That said, I'm slightly nervous at their reaction - they all know what Stephen's been up to. I'm just hoping Sharon is as good a bodyguard as I know she will be a host!?"

ITV's controller of global brand licensing (UK), James Penfold, added: "We know the viewers want the chance to connect more closely with our programmes, and at Corrie our new visitor centre gives us the opportunity to do just that.

"It's exciting for all of us to be able to give fans the chance to experience something unique. This event is the start of a series of special evenings which we hope will not only give fans memories for a lifetime, it will also give our cast and crew the chance to meet the people who make the show what it is: our viewers."

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

