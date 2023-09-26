The brewery was then bought out by another company, Waterford's. Tonight, Jenny was preoccupied over the absence of Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin), who we know was murdered by her partner Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce).

But then Jenny was informed that the pub was being closed and revamped, and that she and staff Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) and Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) were sacked with immediate effect.

Local solicitor Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) heard everything. Even though the others weren't entitled to anything due to their zero-hour contracts, Adam insisted that Jenny could sue for unfair dismissal, and promised to look at her contract free of charge.

In the meantime, the group considered that they still had a stock full of alcohol, and they might as well go out with a bang before the place was boarded up for the foreseeable future.

The residents of the cobbles spread the word, and a party was soon in full swing, complete with free booze.

Teen Asha Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) comically quizzed Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) on how many pints he'd drank at The Rovers over his 33 years on the Street, while Glenda downed shots with the punters!

As Stephen was roped into joining them, he and Jenny spoke about holidaying in Thailand - as Stephen seriously considered fleeing there for good.

But while the murderer's escape plan took root, what will everyone else do without The Rovers to congregate in?

