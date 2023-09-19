Ed promised to apologise, later explaining to Neil that he is a gambling addict, which was why he couldn't handle the pressure Neil piled on him over betting on the football.

With the pair shaking hands, work soon got underway as a digger arrived on site.

But when one of the workmen called Ed over with a troubled look on his face, Ed wandered over to investigate.

Meanwhile, Stephen and Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) chatted with Ronnie as they arrived back from a romantic break in Paris.

Ronnie was shocked to see a body in the earth. ITV

They were interrupted when Ed called to tell Ronnie he needed to get to the site right away - although Stephen remained blissfully unaware of what was unfolding. He suggested that he and Jenny stay holed up together in the flat he was due to move out of, and Jenny was convinced.

On arrival at the site, Ronnie ignored warnings to stay clear, rushing over to where the digger had began work - only to see a hand poking out of the dirt!

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) fielded questions from Ed and Ronnie, who were worried about losing money on their investment on the land.

At The Rovers, Ed and Ronnie were still reeling, while gossip soon began among the locals.

Neil quizzed them on when they could pay their workers, and Ed was unimpressed when Ronnie ordered Neil to let them all go, as soon they would not be able to pay anyone.

While Ed hoped for a quick identification on the body, Jenny was telling Stephen that she hadn't felt so happy since she was with Leo (Joe Frost) - foreshadowing the news that it was he who was murdered and buried, watched by viewers this time last year.

Stephen told Jenny that this was just the beginning of their happy ever after. But little does he know that it's actually the beginning of the end for him...

