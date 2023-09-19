The soap will now air one episode on Tuesday 19th September at 8pm, and the normal Friday 22nd September episode has been removed, allowing Corrie to air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

This upcoming week on the cobbles is tense as the police discover Leo's body at the new building site, suggesting they are close to finding out about Stephen's crimes.

As the police get closer to finding out about Stephen, Coronation Street viewers will get the chance to watch the nail-biting episode with Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce), while in the room with him.

On Friday 13th October, guests will be able to take a seat in the viewing room alongside Stephen, and will get to watch live with the rest of the nation to discover if he will escape justice or finally pay for his crimes.

Elsewhere on the street, Daisy confronts Ryan over his O-Vidz work, Ed could have a gambling relapse and Todd has a request for George.

