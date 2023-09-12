Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) is spiralling back into an old habit, while Courtney Vance (Stephanie Davis) is acting cagey.

Finally, can Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) make peace?

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 18th - 22nd September 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. The net closes in on Stephen as Leo's body is found

Leo's body is unearthed. ITV

When Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) decides to start building work on a new site before completion of the purchase, his niece Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) warns that he's taking a risk as he signs some forms. Later, though, Ed notices that the digger driver looks troubled, and he rushes over.

Ronnie soon arrives to find Ed talking to detective Craig Tinker (Colson Smith). But when Ronnie peers into the hole that the digger was working on, we see that he's unearthed a dead body!

At the same time, a loved up Stephen and Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) are returning from Paris, and Jenny wants Stephen to move in sharpish. Stephen is full of joy as he heads to work - until he hears that a body has been found on Ed and Ronnie's building site!

Stephen masks his turmoil by fibbing that he has a migraine, and presses Ed for more details. Ed confirms it was a man's body that was found, and Stephen's heart sinks.

Craig calls at The Rovers to tell Jenny that the body is that of Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost). As Jenny reels from this news, is the game up for guilty Stephen?

2. Paul's new plan after huge shock

Jane Hazlegrove as Bernie, who is questioned by police in Coronation Street ITV

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) hands Paul and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) a polaroid camera for their stag do, explaining that phones are banned.

Paul is thrilled, while Billy is taken aback by all the glitter and rainbows at the Bistro. Paul, however, loves it, and his twin Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) leads the drinking games as Billy starts to relax.

But amid the festivities, Paul's mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) is visited by the police, who quiz her on a potential fraud investigation involving Shelly (Natalie Amber). At the station, Bernie insists that she was simply helping a young woman with MND by collecting her parcels.

But the police have a bombshell for Bernie that leaves terminally ill Paul reeling, and as the week continues, we hear that Shelly has sadly passed away. Paul confides in Todd, as he implores the other man to keep quiet about his assisted dying plan.

Paul then goes over Shelly's funeral arrangements with George, and explains that he's written some words about his friend that he'd like placed with her body. But as Paul mourns this loss, will he stick to his own plans?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

3. Daisy confronts Ryan over secret work

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley and Ryan Prescott as Ryan Connor ITV

Ryan gets a message from another O-Vidz subscriber, offering to pay extra for a live video. Then Carla Barlow (Alison King) reminds a reluctant Ryan that he's due to start work at Underworld.

He starts off in packing, but when he receives a message on O-Vidz from a guy requesting a personal video, Ryan nips off to the toilet to send some nude pictures. But when another message tells him that only a live video will do, and they will pay £500, Ryan makes a decision. Will he agree?

Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) soon wonders how Ryan will make a living, and Ryan assures him that his fitness videos are paying off already. With the ante now upped, Ryan agrees to a call where he talks dirty to the guy who messaged him!

Peter overhears, and tells Carla that it's no wonder Ryan spends so much time in his room, as he heard him having phone sex! Daisy listens, unnerved, and later demands to know what Ryan is up to. Will he admit to everything?

4. Ed's gambling relapse?

Ed is tempted to relapse into gambling. ITV

Ahead of that grim discovery of Leo's body, Ed is struggling when site manager Neil suggests they bet on when the digger will show up. Gathering to watch football at the pub, Ed is tempted when Neil then suggests they have a flutter on the winning team.

As the week continues, Ed apologises for snapping at Neil and explains he used to be a gambling addict. Then, after the chaos of the body being unearthed, Dee-Dee breaks the news to dad Ed and uncle Ronnie that the investor has pulled out of the building project.

Ronnie reckons they should cut their losses, but Ed is adamant that it's too late to pull out. As Ed later watches the horse racing alone, adrenaline pumping, will he relapse?

5. Courtney avoids grafting - or paying!

Adam Hussain as Aadi Alahan and Stephanie Davis as Courtney Vance in Coronation Street ITV

After Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) insists that Courtney must pay her way, his son Aadi (Adam Hussain) suggests that Courtney contributes to the household bills.

Courtney is evasive in response, but will she agree? Or is Dev right to be so wary after the way she's turned the Alahans' lives upside down?

6. Todd has a request for George

Will Todd and George make amends? ITV

Todd and George are still at loggerheads next week. As Todd gets ready for work, George makes waspish remarks about rival undertakers RestEasy, where Todd now works.

When boss Troy tells Todd that he's promised a client a service they can't deliver, he orders him to break the bad news. Todd paints on a smile, but he's dreading it.

When Todd eventually admits that RestEasy isn't where he wants to be, Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) urges him to talk to George. So Todd finally asks George for his old job back; but relations are further strained between the pair.

It quickly becomes clear that new recruit Lee is not cut out for the job, but neither Todd nor George want to admit it.

