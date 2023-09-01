The hosts rank among the favourites to claim the trophy, but opening opposition New Zealand, reigning champions South Africa and Six Nations top dogs Ireland may have a thing or two to say about that.

Australia and Scotland enter the RWC as dark horses, while England head into proceedings in dire form. Wales have also been dogged by problems on and off the field in recent times.

The beauty of the Rugby World Cup lies within its unpredictability, with a host of simmering nations hoping to break through to mix it with the traditional elite.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

Rugby World Cup 2023 on TV

Every game will be shown exclusively live on ITV throughout the duration of the tournament.

The majority of matches will be shown on ITV1, while several will be broadcast on ITV4.

Games will also be available to watch on ITVX, so you don't have to miss a moment - even on the move.

You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you never have to miss a moment.

Check out which channel each match will be shown on throughout the tournament.

Rugby World Cup 2023 TV schedule

All UK times.

Pool stage

Friday 8th September

France v New Zealand (8:15pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 9th September

Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 10th September

Japan v Chile (12pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX

South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Thursday 14th September

France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 15th September

New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX

Saturday 16th September

Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV4 / ITVX

Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 17th September

South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Wednesday 20th September

Italy v Uruguay (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV4 / ITVX

Thursday 21st September

France v Namibia (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 22nd September

Argentina v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 23rd September

Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Chile (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 24th September

Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Wales v Australia (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Wednesday 27th September

Uruguay v Namibia (4:45pm, OL Stadium) ITV4 / ITVX

Thursday 28th September

Japan v Samoa (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 29th September

New Zealand v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 30th September

Argentina v Chile (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Fiji v Georgia (4:45pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 1st October

Australia v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

South Africa v Tonga (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Thursday 5th October

New Zealand v Uruguay (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Friday 6th October

France v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 7th October

Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 8th October

Japan v Argentina (12pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Tonga v Romania (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV3 / ITVX

Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX

Knockout rounds TV schedule to be updated once confirmed.

