Rugby World Cup 2023 on TV: Schedule, TV channels and live stream
Check out the full Rugby World Cup 2023 TV schedule including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
The Rugby World Cup 2023 promises a wealth of drama across the seven-week span of the tournament – and every moment will be broadcast live to enjoy on free-to-air TV.
ITV boasts exclusive rights to show the tournament, taking place across France, in all its glory in 2023.
The hosts rank among the favourites to claim the trophy, but opening opposition New Zealand, reigning champions South Africa and Six Nations top dogs Ireland may have a thing or two to say about that.
Australia and Scotland enter the RWC as dark horses, while England head into proceedings in dire form. Wales have also been dogged by problems on and off the field in recent times.
The beauty of the Rugby World Cup lies within its unpredictability, with a host of simmering nations hoping to break through to mix it with the traditional elite.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Rugby World Cup 2023 on TV
Every game will be shown exclusively live on ITV throughout the duration of the tournament.
The majority of matches will be shown on ITV1, while several will be broadcast on ITV4.
Games will also be available to watch on ITVX, so you don't have to miss a moment - even on the move.
You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you never have to miss a moment.
Check out which channel each match will be shown on throughout the tournament.
Rugby World Cup 2023 TV schedule
All UK times.
Pool stage
Friday 8th September
France v New Zealand (8:15pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 9th September
Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 10th September
Japan v Chile (12pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX
South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Thursday 14th September
France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 15th September
New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX
Saturday 16th September
Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV4 / ITVX
Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 17th September
South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Wednesday 20th September
Italy v Uruguay (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV4 / ITVX
Thursday 21st September
France v Namibia (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 22nd September
Argentina v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 23rd September
Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Chile (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 24th September
Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Wales v Australia (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Wednesday 27th September
Uruguay v Namibia (4:45pm, OL Stadium) ITV4 / ITVX
Thursday 28th September
Japan v Samoa (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 29th September
New Zealand v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 30th September
Argentina v Chile (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Fiji v Georgia (4:45pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 1st October
Australia v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
South Africa v Tonga (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Thursday 5th October
New Zealand v Uruguay (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Friday 6th October
France v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 7th October
Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 8th October
Japan v Argentina (12pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Tonga v Romania (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV3 / ITVX
Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX
Knockout rounds TV schedule to be updated once confirmed.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.