England enter the Rugby World Cup 2023 as runners-up from the last tournament, though the mood is anything but buoyant going into this edition.
Then-coach Eddie Jones steered England to the showpiece game in 2019, where they were comfortably dispatched 32-12 by South Africa. They claimed the Six Nations title in 2020, but three years on the feelgood factor has evaporated.
England have lost five of their last six matches leading up to the start of the tournament, including their first ever defeat at the hands of Fiji in the final RWC warm-up clash.
Coach Steve Borthwick has a massive task on his hands to strike a chord from his England squad in France, otherwise it could be a short trip and a painful four-year wait for another big opportunity.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of England's fixture list and results for the Rugby World Cup 2023.
When do England play next?
England will play Argentina on Saturday 9th September at 8pm UK time in the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool stage.
England at Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool stage
England have been drawn in Pool D for the opening stage of the tournament.
- Argentina
- Chile
- England
- Japan
- Samoa
We will update this section with potential routes to the final, should England advance to the knockout stages.
England fixtures and results – Rugby World Cup 2023
Pool stage
Saturday 9th September
England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 17th September
England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 23rd September
England v Chile (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 7th October
England v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
