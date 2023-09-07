England have lost five of their last six matches leading up to the start of the tournament, including their first ever defeat at the hands of Fiji in the final RWC warm-up clash.

Coach Steve Borthwick has a massive task on his hands to strike a chord from his England squad in France, otherwise it could be a short trip and a painful four-year wait for another big opportunity.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of England's fixture list and results for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

When do England play next?

England will play Argentina on Saturday 9th September at 8pm UK time in the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool stage.

England at Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool stage

England have been drawn in Pool D for the opening stage of the tournament.

Argentina

Chile

England

Japan

Samoa

England fixtures and results – Rugby World Cup 2023

Pool stage

Saturday 9th September

England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 17th September

England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 23rd September

England v Chile (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 7th October

England v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

