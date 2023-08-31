Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and results
The full list of Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures, including dates, times and knockout round information.
The Rugby World Cup 2023 is primed and ready for kick-off with the fixtures confirmed and warm-up matches concluded.
Everything is set, sorted and ready to roll across France, with the big opener set to pit the hosts against elite opposition in the shape of New Zealand.
Sixteen of the 20 teams involved in the finals tournament will lock horns within the first three days, while the others must wait an extra few days to kick-start their campaigns.
Anticipation is sky-high ahead of this tournament, with no outright favourite to claim the crown among a stellar line-up of in-form nations.
Fans across the globe will be clearing their calendars this autumn as the Rugby World Cup prepares to dominate attention.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Rugby World Cup 2023 fixture list, including dates and UK kick-off times.
Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
All UK times.
Pool stage
Friday 8th September
France v New Zealand (8:15pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 9th September
Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 10th September
Japan v Chile (12pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX
South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Thursday 14th September
France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 15th September
New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX
Saturday 16th September
Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV4 / ITVX
Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 17th September
South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Wednesday 20th September
Italy v Uruguay (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV4 / ITVX
Thursday 21st September
France v Namibia (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 22nd September
Argentina v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 23rd September
Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Chile (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 24th September
Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Wales v Australia (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Wednesday 27th September
Uruguay v Namibia (4:45pm, OL Stadium) ITV4 / ITVX
Thursday 28th September
Japan v Samoa (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 29th September
New Zealand v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 30th September
Argentina v Chile (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Fiji v Georgia (4:45pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 1st October
Australia v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
South Africa v Tonga (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Thursday 5th October
New Zealand v Uruguay (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Friday 6th October
France v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 7th October
Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 8th October
Japan v Argentina (12pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Tonga v Romania (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV3 / ITVX
Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX
Quarter-finals
Saturday 14th October
Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (4pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 15th October
Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (4pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Winner Pool 4 v Runner-up Pool B (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Semi-finals
Friday 20th October
Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 21st October
Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Bronze medal match
Friday 27th October
Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Final
Saturday 28th October
Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
