Sixteen of the 20 teams involved in the finals tournament will lock horns within the first three days, while the others must wait an extra few days to kick-start their campaigns.

Anticipation is sky-high ahead of this tournament, with no outright favourite to claim the crown among a stellar line-up of in-form nations.

Fans across the globe will be clearing their calendars this autumn as the Rugby World Cup prepares to dominate attention.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Rugby World Cup 2023 fixture list, including dates and UK kick-off times.

All UK times.

Pool stage

Friday 8th September

France v New Zealand (8:15pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 9th September

Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 10th September

Japan v Chile (12pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX

South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Thursday 14th September

France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 15th September

New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX

Saturday 16th September

Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV4 / ITVX

Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 17th September

South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Wednesday 20th September

Italy v Uruguay (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV4 / ITVX

Thursday 21st September

France v Namibia (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 22nd September

Argentina v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 23rd September

Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Chile (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 24th September

Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Wales v Australia (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Wednesday 27th September

Uruguay v Namibia (4:45pm, OL Stadium) ITV4 / ITVX

Thursday 28th September

Japan v Samoa (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 29th September

New Zealand v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 30th September

Argentina v Chile (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Fiji v Georgia (4:45pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 1st October

Australia v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

South Africa v Tonga (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Thursday 5th October

New Zealand v Uruguay (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Friday 6th October

France v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 7th October

Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 8th October

Japan v Argentina (12pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Tonga v Romania (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV3 / ITVX

Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX

Quarter-finals

Saturday 14th October

Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (4pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 15th October

Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (4pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Winner Pool 4 v Runner-up Pool B (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Semi-finals

Friday 20th October

Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 21st October

Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Bronze medal match

Friday 27th October

Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Final

Saturday 28th October

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

