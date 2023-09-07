When do Scotland play next? Next match at Rugby World Cup 2023
RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Scotland's fixtures at the Rugby World Cup 2023.
Scotland enter the Rugby World Cup 2023 wearing their label as perennial dark horses ahead of the tournament in France.
The Scots recorded an eye-catching victory over the host nation France in an RWC warm-up clash, and almost followed it up with a second triumph one week later in Saint-Etienne.
Scotland finished third in the Six Nations earlier this year, only succumbing to the French and eventual champions, Ireland.
Coach Gregor Townsend has committed his future to the team through to 2026 and will be determined to convert standalone massive performances into consistent winning form.
When do Scotland play next?
Scotland will play South Africa on Sunday 10th September at 4:45pm UK time in the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool stage.
Scotland at Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool stage
Scotland have been drawn in Pool B for the opening stage of the tournament.
- Ireland
- Romania
- Scotland
- South Africa
- Tonga
We will update this section with potential routes to the final, should Scotland advance to the knockout stages.
Scotland fixtures and results – Rugby World Cup 2023
Pool stage
Sunday 10th September
South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 24th September
Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 30th September
Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 7th October
Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
