Scotland finished third in the Six Nations earlier this year, only succumbing to the French and eventual champions, Ireland.

Coach Gregor Townsend has committed his future to the team through to 2026 and will be determined to convert standalone massive performances into consistent winning form.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Scotland's fixture list and results for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

When do Scotland play next?

Scotland will play South Africa on Sunday 10th September at 4:45pm UK time in the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool stage.

Scotland at Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool stage

Scotland have been drawn in Pool B for the opening stage of the tournament.

Ireland

Romania

Scotland

South Africa

Tonga

We will update this section with potential routes to the final, should Scotland advance to the knockout stages.

Scotland fixtures and results – Rugby World Cup 2023

Pool stage

Sunday 10th September

South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 24th September

Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 30th September

Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 7th October

Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

