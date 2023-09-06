Rugby World Cup 2023 radio coverage: Listen to every match live on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to every Rugby World Cup 2023 match on the radio – including online streaming.
The Rugby World Cup 2023 is set to dominate headlines and airwaves over the coming seven weeks with extensive radio coverage to be savoured across the nation.
For those unable to tune in live on TV, for those out and about, for those in the office keen for some background drama, BBC will have you covered.
All 48 matches in the Rugby World Cup 2023 will be broadcast live across BBC audio platforms.
No matter where you are, you'll be able to keep track of the RWC with wall-to-wall coverage set to launch the competition into the public conscience.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the Rugby World Cup 2023 on radio and online.
Rugby World Cup 2023 on radio
The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all 48 Rugby World Cup matches across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.
Every match will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra, BBC Sounds or via the BBC Sport website.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
Listen to Rugby World Cup 2023 online
You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Rugby World Cup 2023 radio schedule and fixtures
All UK times.
Pool stage
Friday 8th September
France v New Zealand (8:15pm, Stade de France) BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday 9th September
Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) BBC Sport website / BBC Sounds
Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) BBC Radio 5 Live
Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France) BBC Sport website / BBC Sounds
England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday 10th September
Japan v Chile (12pm, Stade de Toulouse) BBC Sport website / BBC Sounds
South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) BBC Radio 5 Live
Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) BBC Radio 5 Live
Thursday 14th September
France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Friday 15th September
New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Saturday 16th September
Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) TBC
Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) TBC
Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) TBC
Sunday 17th September
South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) TBC
Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) TBC
England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) TBC
Wednesday 20th September
Italy v Uruguay (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) TBC
Thursday 21st September
France v Namibia (8pm, Stade de Marseille) TBC
Friday 22nd September
Argentina v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) TBC
Saturday 23rd September
Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Stadium de Toulouse) TBC
England v Chile (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) TBC
South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France) TBC
Sunday 24th September
Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) TBC
Wales v Australia (8pm, OL Stadium) TBC
Wednesday 27th September
Uruguay v Namibia (4:45pm, OL Stadium) TBC
Thursday 28th September
Japan v Samoa (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) TBC
Friday 29th September
New Zealand v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) TBC
Saturday 30th September
Argentina v Chile (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) TBC
Fiji v Georgia (4:45pm, Stade de Bordeaux) TBC
Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) TBC
Sunday 1st October
Australia v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) TBC
South Africa v Tonga (8pm, Stade de Marseille) TBC
Thursday 5th October
New Zealand v Uruguay (8pm, OL Stadium) TBC
Friday 6th October
France v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) TBC
Saturday 7th October
Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) TBC
England v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) TBC
Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) TBC
Sunday 8th October
Japan v Argentina (12pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) TBC
Tonga v Romania (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) TBC
Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) TBC
