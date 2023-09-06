All 48 matches in the Rugby World Cup 2023 will be broadcast live across BBC audio platforms.

No matter where you are, you'll be able to keep track of the RWC with wall-to-wall coverage set to launch the competition into the public conscience.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the Rugby World Cup 2023 on radio and online.

Rugby World Cup 2023 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all 48 Rugby World Cup matches across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.

Every match will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra, BBC Sounds or via the BBC Sport website.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to Rugby World Cup 2023 online

You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Rugby World Cup 2023 radio schedule and fixtures

All UK times.

Pool stage

Friday 8th September

France v New Zealand (8:15pm, Stade de France) BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday 9th September

Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) BBC Sport website / BBC Sounds

Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) BBC Radio 5 Live

Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France) BBC Sport website / BBC Sounds

England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday 10th September

Japan v Chile (12pm, Stade de Toulouse) BBC Sport website / BBC Sounds

South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) BBC Radio 5 Live

Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) BBC Radio 5 Live

Thursday 14th September

France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Friday 15th September

New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Saturday 16th September

Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) TBC

Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) TBC

Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) TBC

Sunday 17th September

South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) TBC

Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) TBC

England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) TBC

Wednesday 20th September

Italy v Uruguay (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) TBC

Thursday 21st September

France v Namibia (8pm, Stade de Marseille) TBC

Friday 22nd September

Argentina v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) TBC

Saturday 23rd September

Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Stadium de Toulouse) TBC

England v Chile (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) TBC

South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France) TBC

Sunday 24th September

Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) TBC

Wales v Australia (8pm, OL Stadium) TBC

Wednesday 27th September

Uruguay v Namibia (4:45pm, OL Stadium) TBC

Thursday 28th September

Japan v Samoa (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) TBC

Friday 29th September

New Zealand v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) TBC

Saturday 30th September

Argentina v Chile (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) TBC

Fiji v Georgia (4:45pm, Stade de Bordeaux) TBC

Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) TBC

Sunday 1st October

Australia v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) TBC

South Africa v Tonga (8pm, Stade de Marseille) TBC

Thursday 5th October

New Zealand v Uruguay (8pm, OL Stadium) TBC

Friday 6th October

France v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) TBC

Saturday 7th October

Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) TBC

England v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) TBC

Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) TBC

Sunday 8th October

Japan v Argentina (12pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) TBC

Tonga v Romania (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) TBC

Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) TBC

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.