When do Ireland play next? Next match at Rugby World Cup 2023
Ireland head into the Rugby World Cup 2023 brimming with well-founded ambitions of claiming glory in France.
The Irish side swept up a Grand Slam victory in the Six Nations earlier this year and have extended their winning streak with three warm-up triumphs.
Ireland have won 14 matches in a row – a run that stretches back to February 2022, when they lost to France in the Six Nations – and are considered among the absolute favourites to go all the way in the RWC.
Coach Andy Farrell will be keen to keep his troops grounded ahead of the battles to come, but all the signs point towards an ominous showing from Ireland in the weeks to come.
When do Ireland play next?
Ireland will play Romania on Saturday 9th September at 2:30pm UK time in the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool stage.
Ireland at Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool stage
Ireland have been drawn in Pool B for the opening stage of the tournament.
- Ireland
- Romania
- Scotland
- South Africa
- Tonga
We will update this section with potential routes to the final, should Ireland advance to the knockout stages.
Ireland fixtures and results – Rugby World Cup 2023
Pool stage
Saturday 9th September
Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 16th September
Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 23rd September
South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 7th October
Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
