Ireland have won 14 matches in a row – a run that stretches back to February 2022, when they lost to France in the Six Nations – and are considered among the absolute favourites to go all the way in the RWC.

Coach Andy Farrell will be keen to keep his troops grounded ahead of the battles to come, but all the signs point towards an ominous showing from Ireland in the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Ireland's fixture list and results for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

When do Ireland play next?

Ireland will play Romania on Saturday 9th September at 2:30pm UK time in the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool stage.

Ireland at Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool stage

Ireland have been drawn in Pool B for the opening stage of the tournament.

Ireland

Romania

Scotland

South Africa

Tonga

We will update this section with potential routes to the final, should Ireland advance to the knockout stages.

Ireland fixtures and results – Rugby World Cup 2023

Pool stage

Saturday 9th September

Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 16th September

Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 23rd September

South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 7th October

Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

