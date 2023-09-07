Every match will be shown live on ITV across the tournament with a terrific range of stars, including former international players and coaches.

Jonny Wilkinson, Brian O'Driscoll and Sir Clive Woodward are among the huge names set to feature across TV coverage in the weeks to come, alongside other fan favourites from the home nations and beyond.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup 2023 presenters, pundits, and commentators throughout the course of the tournament.

Who is presenting Rugby World Cup coverage on TV?

ITV Rugby World Cup presenters

Mark Pougatch

Jill Douglas

David Flatman

Hugh Woozencroft

ITV Rugby World Cup pundits

Jonny Wilkinson

Maggie Alphonsi

Sam Warburton

Jamie Roberts

Brian O'Driscoll

Greig Laidlaw

Philippa Tuttiett

Bryan Habana

Sir Clive Woodward

Rory Best

John Barclay

Sergio Parisse

Gareth Thomas

Jim Hamilton

George Gregan

Sir Ian McGeechan

Lawrence Dallaglio

Sean Fitzpatrick

Nick Mullins

Miles Harrison

Johnnie Hammond

Martin Gillingham

Claire Thomas

Ben Kay

Ugo Monye

Shane Williams

Scott Hastings

Tom Shanklin

Gordon D’Arcy

Nolli Waterman

ITV Rugby World Cup refereeing expert

J P Doyle

ITV Rugby World Cup reporters/interviewers

Gabriel Clarke

Lee McKenzie

Topsy Ojo

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.