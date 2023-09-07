Rugby World Cup 2023 presenters on ITV: Meet the TV pundits and commentators
Your complete guide to the presenters, experts and commentators guiding you through the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on ITV this summer.
ITV has confirmed its line-up of Rugby World Cup 2023 presenters, pundits and commentators.
The all-star cast will guide the nation through all the 48 matches coming this autumn with expert analysis, unrivalled insight and bucket-loads of hot takes as the competition wears on.
Every match will be shown live on ITV across the tournament with a terrific range of stars, including former international players and coaches.
Jonny Wilkinson, Brian O'Driscoll and Sir Clive Woodward are among the huge names set to feature across TV coverage in the weeks to come, alongside other fan favourites from the home nations and beyond.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup 2023 presenters, pundits, and commentators throughout the course of the tournament.
Who is presenting Rugby World Cup coverage on TV?
ITV Rugby World Cup presenters
- Mark Pougatch
- Jill Douglas
- David Flatman
- Hugh Woozencroft
ITV Rugby World Cup pundits
- Jonny Wilkinson
- Maggie Alphonsi
- Sam Warburton
- Jamie Roberts
- Brian O'Driscoll
- Greig Laidlaw
- Philippa Tuttiett
- Bryan Habana
- Sir Clive Woodward
- Rory Best
- John Barclay
- Sergio Parisse
- Gareth Thomas
- Jim Hamilton
- George Gregan
- Sir Ian McGeechan
- Lawrence Dallaglio
- Sean Fitzpatrick
ITV Rugby World Cup commentators
- Nick Mullins
- Miles Harrison
- Johnnie Hammond
- Martin Gillingham
- Claire Thomas
ITV Rugby World Cup co-commentators
- Ben Kay
- Ugo Monye
- Shane Williams
- Scott Hastings
- Tom Shanklin
- Gordon D’Arcy
- Nolli Waterman
ITV Rugby World Cup refereeing expert
- J P Doyle
ITV Rugby World Cup reporters/interviewers
- Gabriel Clarke
- Lee McKenzie
- Topsy Ojo
