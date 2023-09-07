When do Wales play next? Next match at Rugby World Cup 2023
RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Wales's fixtures at the Rugby World Cup 2023.
Wales enter the Rugby World Cup 2023 amid a tumultuous year of severe lows and patchy highs.
The Welsh side finished second-bottom of the Six Nations table and were blown away by reigning world champions South Africa 52-16 in their final RWC warm-up encounter.
However, there are flashes of optimism through their team, with a host of young players itching to make an impression on the grandest stage of all.
Warren Gatland will be keen to keep his team focused on each game at a time. They have enough quality to escape the group, though their opening match against Fiji could be an early tournament-defining match-up.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Wales' fixture list and results for the Rugby World Cup 2023.
When do Wales play next?
Wales will play Fiji on Sunday 10th September at 8pm UK time in the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool stage.
Wales at Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool stage
Wales have been drawn in Pool C for the opening stage of the tournament.
- Australia
- Fiji
- Georgia
- Portugal
- Wales
We will update this section with potential routes to the final, should Wales advance to the knockout stages.
Wales fixtures and results – Rugby World Cup 2023
Pool stage
Sunday 10th September
Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 16th September
Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 24th September
Wales v Australia (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 7th October
Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
