However, there are flashes of optimism through their team, with a host of young players itching to make an impression on the grandest stage of all.

Warren Gatland will be keen to keep his team focused on each game at a time. They have enough quality to escape the group, though their opening match against Fiji could be an early tournament-defining match-up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Wales' fixture list and results for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

When do Wales play next?

Wales will play Fiji on Sunday 10th September at 8pm UK time in the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool stage.

Wales at Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool stage

Wales have been drawn in Pool C for the opening stage of the tournament.

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Wales

We will update this section with potential routes to the final, should Wales advance to the knockout stages.

Wales fixtures and results – Rugby World Cup 2023

Pool stage

Sunday 10th September

Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 16th September

Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 24th September

Wales v Australia (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 7th October

Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

