But Shelly's brother Kieran (Tom Swift) took issue with Paul getting up to give a reading - despite this being Shelly's wish.

Paul confronted Kieran for abandoning his dying sister when she needed him the most. The pair began to fight, but when Billy stepped in to stop them, Paul accidentally whacked Billy in the face.

Kieran made vile remarks about Paul's illness, and was thrown out of the church. But as Paul attempted once more to give his reading, he broke down in tears. But a frank private chat, which saw Billy remind Paul that funerals were for the living, convinced Paul to speak after all.

After Billy helped him read some verses, Paul spoke movingly about what Shelly's friendship meant to him. As he described her as being like sunshine, Paul was warmed by the sun suddenly shining through the church windows.

Later, Paul joked that Shelly would have heckled him, and said that his loved ones had his permission to heckle at his funeral. In a moment alone with Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), Billy cried as he wondered just how long he had left with Paul.

At home, Paul confided in Billy about that moment of sunshine, and admitted that it had changed his outlook, making him feel that Shelly had been there with him. Billy revealed that he had performed many funerals where rain had been replaced with the sun, or a butterfly had flown in.

Paul explained that although he wasn't going to be a born-again Christian from this point on, he now believed there was something beyond death, meaning he felt he would be okay when the time came.

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

