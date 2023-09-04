Speaking with Digital Spy, Mitchell said: "It does get really good, it gets more intense. There's more to come."

Mitchell said that, beyond this, "it would be great to see Faith back at the top of her game", explaining: "I think that's what most people want – that's what we want to see in someone we care about.

"The reason that the audience are so upset that she's gone down this hole is because they care about her and they want her to be better."

Kirsty Mitchell as Faith Cadogan in Casualty. BBC

When asked if Stevie will continue to be a support for Faith now the truth is out, Kirsty also explained that she hopes she will, saying: "I think when you love someone you love them, you don't drop them because they're addicts.

"Most people who have told me their stories online have said how you go through things with people who are addicts and it just keeps going and going until that person can decide that they need help for themselves."

She also said that it "would be nice" to see Iain and Faith back together, but that she's "got a lot of time to spend on herself and her family".

Mitchell continued: "There's a lot of repair to be done. She needs to get better before she involves someone else in her life. Iain has been through so much with his mum and addiction as well.

"It would be nice to see them find a way back and some happiness, and hope and love."

Earlier this year, Casualty aired a special episode to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS, which featured commentary from real-life medical professionals, talking about the "teamwork, collaboration, and investment" that is involved in their line of work.

Executive producer Jon Sen explained: "We were thrilled when real medical professionals agreed to be interviewed to offer an insight into the highs and lows of dealing with these cases on a daily basis.

"In this one-off episode, the audience gains a truly authentic glimpse behind the curtain to understand what it feels like to stand in the shoes of NHS professionals."

