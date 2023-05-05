According to Variety , executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will not be participating in any further creative duties in line with the strike – with 19 days still to go on the production schedule.

The second season of Rings of Power will finish shooting without showrunners, as the writers' strike begins to affect TV production in the US.

The remainder of the shoot will instead be overseen by the show's non-writing executive producers, directors, and crew, although it is understood that Payne and McKay had made prior plans such that their absence wouldn't be so keenly felt.

Strike action has been organised by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) over a number of issues, including streaming royalties and the use of artificial intelligence – and it is thought that the action could last for months.

Meanwhile, the disruption could become even more severe in the near future, with a deadline fast approaching for new contracts to be drawn up for the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Directors Guild of America (DGA) that could lead to further strike action if no deal is agreed.

The last writers' strike lasted for four months, between November 2007 and February 2008, and had a considerable impact on the entertainment industry, causing the postponement or outright cancellation of several TV shows.

