Speaking at the Deadline Contenders TV panel on Saturday 15th April, Sophia Nomvete (who stars as Princess Disa in the series) revealed that shooting for season 2 is "going beautifully".

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may still be in production in the UK as of now, but it's been teased that the anticipated second season is set to blow many fans' minds.

She said: "I cannot tell you how excited I am. Because there's just more of everything. Season 1 was this glorious introduction.

"We want to know, the world, the culture, how are we bringing this amazing story and this infrastructure to life. And that's what we see, the peaceful phase, the introductory phase."

Season 2 will also see many of the beloved characters of season 1 having to reckon with the arrival of Sauron, who is played by Charlie Vickers. Speaking about the plot of the new run, Nomvete added: "How does every single world navigate his time, his reign and his force? And it is absolutely mind-blowing."

She continued: "I hope I'm allowed to say that but it’s so desperately exciting. Disa is currently being described as a kind of joyful Lady M at the moment, which is amazing and really exciting to play. There is a lot to play for. There is a lot coming and I cannot wait to see it."

While a release date for the second season is yet to be announced, we do know some of the familiar faces who will be joining the cast.

Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones, Treason), Rory Kinnear (Black Mirror, Our Flag Means Death) and Tanya Moodie (Motherland, A Discovery of Witches) have all joined the series, but have been cast in currently unknown roles.

Others that have also joined the action for season 2 include Will Keen, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Selina Lo and Calam Lynch.

